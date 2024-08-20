 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Formation Of 'National Task Force’ To Look Into Safety Of Medical Professionals
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Formation Of 'National Task Force’ To Look Into Safety Of Medical Professionals

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Formation Of 'National Task Force’ To Look Into Safety Of Medical Professionals

The apex court said that it took suo motu cognisance as the case raises systematic issues regarding the safety of doctors across India.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday while hearing on plea related to the rape-murder case of doctor in Kolkata, ordered setting up of ‘National Task Force’ to look into the safety of medical professionals in hospitals.

The apex court said that it took suo motu cognisance as case raises systematic issues regarding the safety of doctors across India.

FPJ Shorts
7-Eleven Shares Slump By Over 8% After Canadian Rival, Alimentation Couche-Tard's ₹3 Lakh Crore Takeover Bid
7-Eleven Shares Slump By Over 8% After Canadian Rival, Alimentation Couche-Tard's ₹3 Lakh Crore Takeover Bid
Badlapur: 2 Nursery Girls Sexually Assaulted In School, Protestors Call Citywide Bandh Over Delay In Filing FIR; VIDEO
Badlapur: 2 Nursery Girls Sexually Assaulted In School, Protestors Call Citywide Bandh Over Delay In Filing FIR; VIDEO
Saraswati Saree Depot Hits Upper Circuit After Listing; Shares Debuts With Over 21% Premium On NSE
Saraswati Saree Depot Hits Upper Circuit After Listing; Shares Debuts With Over 21% Premium On NSE
NEET PG 2024 Result May Be Declared By August End
NEET PG 2024 Result May Be Declared By August End

(This is a breaking story. More details to follow.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Father & Former PM Rajiv Gandhi On His 80th Birth...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Father & Former PM Rajiv Gandhi On His 80th Birth...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Formation Of 'National Task Force’ To Look Into Safety Of...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Formation Of 'National Task Force’ To Look Into Safety Of...

Karnataka HC Defers MUDA Land Scam Hearings Against CM Siddaramaiah Until August 29

Karnataka HC Defers MUDA Land Scam Hearings Against CM Siddaramaiah Until August 29

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mother Of Deceased Doctor Demands Custodial Interrogation Of...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mother Of Deceased Doctor Demands Custodial Interrogation Of...

Bengaluru Accident Video: Car Overturns On Electronic City Flyover While Making Way For Ambulance;...

Bengaluru Accident Video: Car Overturns On Electronic City Flyover While Making Way For Ambulance;...