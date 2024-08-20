Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Formation Of 'National Task Force’ To Look Into Safety Of Medical Professionals

The Supreme Court on Tuesday while hearing on plea related to the rape-murder case of doctor in Kolkata, ordered setting up of ‘National Task Force’ to look into the safety of medical professionals in hospitals.
The apex court said that it took suo motu cognisance as case raises systematic issues regarding the safety of doctors across India.
FPJ Shorts
7-Eleven Shares Slump By Over 8% After Canadian Rival, Alimentation Couche-Tard's ₹3 Lakh Crore Takeover Bid
Badlapur: 2 Nursery Girls Sexually Assaulted In School, Protestors Call Citywide Bandh Over Delay In Filing FIR; VIDEO
Saraswati Saree Depot Hits Upper Circuit After Listing; Shares Debuts With Over 21% Premium On NSE
NEET PG 2024 Result May Be Declared By August End
(This is a breaking story. More details to follow.)