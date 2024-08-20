Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Bench Led By CJI DY Chandrachud To Hear Plea Today

Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: The horrific rape and murder of a young trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has shaken the nation, leading to widespread outrage and protests. The case has now been taken up by the Supreme Court, with a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud set to hear the matter on Tuesday. The incident, which has drawn attention from all corners of the country, has sparked demands for swift justice and stringent punishment for the accused.

CBI To Conduct Polygraph Test On Arrested Suspect

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is handling the investigation, has been granted permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested suspect, according to an ANI report quoting CBI sources. This development follows the CBI's use of 3D laser mapping technology to examine the crime scene in the hospital's emergency ward, as part of their ongoing probe into the tragic incident.

The crime has ignited protests in various cities, with medical professionals and students leading the charge. In Kolkata, the case has prompted a wave of demonstrations, including a protest march by Calcutta High Court advocates, demanding justice for the young doctor.

Nationwide Protests Demanding Justice

The protests have not been limited to Kolkata; in Delhi, doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College and the Northern Railway Central Hospital gathered outside Nirman Bhawan to express their anger. Similar scenes unfolded in Chandigarh, where doctors from PGIMER staged demonstrations and in Mumbai, where protests were held at Azad Maidan.

#WATCH | Mumbai: BMC Resident Doctors Continue Strike; Protest On Azad Maidan After Sion Hospital Medico Assaulted



Credit: Salman Ansari (@vssalman007) #MumbaiNews pic.twitter.com/ddLdIgEl7Q — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 19, 2024

In Lucknow, medical students and doctors from King George's Medical University expressed their solidarity with the victim by tying 'black Rakhi' as a symbol of their demand for justice. In Kolkata, female police officers participated in the protests by tying Rakhi to doctors and medical students, showing their support for the cause.

The impact of the incident even reached the world of sports, with football fans near Salt Lake Stadium protesting, which led to the cancellation of the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Despite these disruptions, junior doctors and students in Kolkata have remained steadfast in their protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Measures Taken To Maintain Law & Order

In response to the escalating tension, Kolkata police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, around the Medical College and Hospital. This measure, which is the modern equivalent of Section 144 of the CrPC, will remain in effect for seven days, from August 18 to August 24, to maintain law and order.