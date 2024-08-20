Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Dramatic Video Shows Main Accused Sanjoy Roy’s Close Aide Frantically Running Towards CBI Building For Questioning

X

A dramatic video going viral on social media showed the close aide of Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata trainee doctor’s rape and murder case, frantically running towards the CBI Special Crime Branch office for questioning.

As he was running towards the building, one of the journalists chasing him from behind asked him how long he had known Roy. However, he did not answer and kept on running.

Kolkata Police ASI Anup Dutta takes to running to avoid media questions. He is at the CBI office to answer a summon, it's believed that on the night of the murder, accused Principal Sanjay Roy had called him. He is also believed to be a close associate of Roy.

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case | Accused Sanjoy's Roy close associate sprints and reaches CBI Special Crime Branch office in Kolkata.

Roy, 33, has been accused of raping and murdering the 31-year-old second-year trainee doctor. He, a civic volunteer, was arrested the day after the victim's body was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

As per reports, a preliminary investigation revealed that Roy had consumed alcohol before committing the crime.

CCTV footage installed inside the hospital showed Roy entering the hospital’s emergency building at 4 am on the day of the crime wearing a Bluetooth device. However, Roy was seen leaving the building 40 minutes later without the Bluetooth device.

As per reports, it was subsequently recovered near the victim’s body. A forensic analysis linked the device to Roy’s phone, establishing a connection to the crime.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its investigation on Tuesday into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Kolkata rape-murder: Protesting medical students and doctors at RG Kar Hospital watch the ongoing Supreme Court hearing on a giant screen.



The CBI has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused, CBI sources said earlier.

The CBI has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused, CBI sources said earlier.

On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

On Monday, the West Bengal government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an inquiry and investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R. G. Kar Hospital during the period from January 2021 until date.

Chorus grow for justice

Demanding justice, prominent artists of the Bengal music industry protested on Monday against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On Monday evening, several artists, including actor Saheb Chatterjee, radio personality Mir Afsar Ali and others, came to the streets to express their outrage over the matter.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes. Civil societies and doctors across the States protested against the incident, demanded severe punishment for the accused, and sought safety and security for themselves.