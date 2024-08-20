'You Want To Distract': Rahul Gandhi Ducks Questions On Kolkata Doctor’s Rape And Murder Case Amid Nationwide Outrage (VIDEO)

ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ducked questions on the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case on Tuesday and told journalists that he was being asked these questions to distract the attention from the Raebareli incident in which a 22-year-old Dalit man was shot dead earlier this month.

"I have come here for this matter. I know you don't want to raise this issue. You are trying to distract," said Rahul.

Earlier in the day, Rahul landed at the airport in the adjoining Amethi district around 1 pm and from there headed to Nasirabad village in Raebareli where the man was killed.

State party chief Ajay Rai along with AICC general secretary in-charge of UP Avinash Pande, senior party leader Pramod Tiwari and others were accompanying Gandhi.

The man, Arjun Pasi, was shot dead on August 11 allegedly after an altercation with some locals. Six people have been arrested in the case so far, according to police.

"All people here are demanding justice because a Dalit man has been killed. His entire family has been threatened, one person has been killed but no action is being taken here...," Rahul told reporters at Bhuvalpur Sisni village.

SC sets up National Task Force for doctors' safety

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals.

The task force includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin among others.

Days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the taskforce to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The court said the Task Force would also prepare an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure a dignified working space for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors, The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. The court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident in the RG Kar hospital on August 15.

'Incident raises safety issues of doctors across the country': CJI

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed, "The Kolkata incident raises safety issues of doctors across the country." "We are deeply concerned about the fact that the name, photo and video clip of the Kolkata rape victim were published all over India. The law prohibits publishing victims' names," the CJI observed.

The court also raised questions about the actions of the Kolkata Police on the day of the murder. The court observed, "It appears crime was detected in the early hours of the morning and no FIR was filed".

Denying this senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that is not correct and an unnatural death case was already registered.

Supreme Court reiterated that until late at night there was no FIR that suggested it was a clear case of murder.

CJI then said that we are setting up a national task force and wants them to give recommendations on the modalities to be followed across the country for safety measures for senior and junior doctors.

Meanwhile, the FAIMA Doctors Association welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to set up a National Task Force. FAIMA requested the court to include representation from interns, resident doctors as well as faculties along with government officials.