 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Senior Doctors Meet CP After Summons Over RG Kar Incident, Rally Halted By Police; VIDEO
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Senior Doctors Meet CP After Summons Over RG Kar Incident, Rally Halted By Police; VIDEO

Senior doctors held protest rally at Kolkata Medical College after police summons two doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami for allegedly spreading wrong information about the RG Kar medical college and hospital rape and murder incident.

Aritra Singha Updated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 04:09 AM IST
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Senior Doctors Meet CP After Summons Over RG Kar Incident, Rally Halted By Police; VIDEO

Kolkata: Senior doctors held protest rally at Kolkata Medical College after police summons two doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami for allegedly spreading wrong information about the RG Kar medical college and hospital rape and murder incident.

Huge barricades were set up near Phears Lane near Lalbazar so that the doctors could not enter there. Huge contingent of police were also deployed to avoid untoward incidents.

The doctors rally however, was stopped by police midway and the doctors who were summoned Sarkar and Goswami were allowed to enter police headquarter Lalbazar escorted by senior police officers.

Manas Gumta of joint platform of doctors said that the doctors' protest will scale up further if the two doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami are harassed by the Kolkata Police.

After meeting Commissioner of police Vineet Goyal and additional Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma, Sarkar said that if they (police) they could have called instead of sending summons to doctors.

“We are responsible doctors of the state and we didn’t leak out anything about the victim’s identity. We said that to them. There are people inside the Lalbazar premises and the CP should look for them. We saw the autopsy report of the doctor of RG Kar and we had discussions with the forensic teams across the country. We found a few lapses and we thought of sharing certain things with the people,” said Sarkar after meeting the police.

Subarna Goswami also warned police not to send summons to doctors. “If they (police) want to discuss or talk to us they can but without summons. Like this, nobody can muffle our voices. We could have moved court against the summon but we had decided to face it. We would also like to inform certain things with the CBI,” said Goswami.

According to the protesting doctors another doctor Dr Raja Dhar has also been summoned by Kolkata police. On the other hand, lawyers hit the streets demanding ‘Justice for RG Kar’.

At the time of reporting several Bengali celebrities along with students had also hit the streets at Southern Avenue in south Kolkata demanding ‘Justice’ for the RG Kar incident.

