Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Punjab Health Minister Demands Speedy Justice Along With ₹10 Crore Ex-Gratia For Victim’s Parents |

Chandigarh: Standing firmly with the doctor fraternity agitating in Punjab against the shocking rape and murder case in Kolkata, the state health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Monday demanded Rs 10 crore ex-gratia from Centre and West Bengal government for the parents of the victim doctor, besides seeking speedy justice for victim and exemplary punishment for culprits.

The health minister, who held a meeting with the doctors who had been striking work since the gory crime which shook the country, also urged the Union Government to bring a stringent central law to prevent assault against medical professionals across the country.

Accompanied by MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MLA Amritsar South Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA Banga Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, VC Baba Farid University, Rajiv Sood, secretary, health, Kumar Rahul, MD, PSHC, Varinder Kumar Sharma and IGP Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, he held the meeting with representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, Resident Doctors Association and Medical & Dental Teachers Association here at Punjab Bhawan.

He assured the agitating doctors that he will write to the Union Health Minister for bringing a Central law for prevention of assault against medical professionals. He directed the department officials to constitute District Health Boards to conduct Security Audit at all the state Health institutes to ensure the safety of medical professionals, especially female staff.

He also asked the heads of the government health institutes to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) relating to security and infrastructure within 48 hours at their institutes. He categorically said that there should be no dark spots and female medical professionals on night shift must be accompanied by two male staff whenever she has to go to see patients to distant wards.

While assuring fulsome support to the healthcare fraternity from the Punjab government, Dr Balbir Singh urged all the doctors to resume their duty as suffering of the patients, especially the poor, is profoundly concerning. He said that the state government is supporting the medical community’s demand for justice.