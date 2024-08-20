 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Punjab Health Minister Demands Speedy Justice Along With ₹10 Crore Ex-Gratia For Victim’s Parents
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Punjab Health Minister Demands Speedy Justice Along With ₹10 Crore Ex-Gratia For Victim’s Parents

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Punjab Health Minister Demands Speedy Justice Along With ₹10 Crore Ex-Gratia For Victim’s Parents

Punjab Health Minister holds meeting with protesting docs, urges Union govt to bring stringent law for preventing violence against medical professionals

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 01:49 AM IST
article-image
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Punjab Health Minister Demands Speedy Justice Along With ₹10 Crore Ex-Gratia For Victim’s Parents |

Chandigarh: Standing firmly with the doctor fraternity agitating in Punjab against the shocking rape and murder case in Kolkata, the state health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Monday demanded Rs 10 crore ex-gratia from Centre and West Bengal government for the parents of the victim doctor, besides seeking speedy justice for victim and exemplary punishment for culprits.

The health minister, who held a meeting with the doctors who had been striking work since the gory crime which shook the country, also urged the Union Government to bring a stringent central law to prevent assault against medical professionals across the country.

FPJ Shorts
Shreyas Talpade SLAMS Death Rumours: ‘I Am Alive, Healthy & Happy’
Shreyas Talpade SLAMS Death Rumours: ‘I Am Alive, Healthy & Happy’
Anushka Sharma Gives Glimpse Into Akaay & Vamika’s First Rakshabandhan Celebration, Shares Unseen Picture
Anushka Sharma Gives Glimpse Into Akaay & Vamika’s First Rakshabandhan Celebration, Shares Unseen Picture
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj Reacts On Show Going Off Air: ‘It Is Totally..’
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj Reacts On Show Going Off Air: ‘It Is Totally..’
Rakshabandhan 2024: Inside Pictures From Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma & More’s Celebration
Rakshabandhan 2024: Inside Pictures From Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma & More’s Celebration

Accompanied by MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MLA Amritsar South Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA Banga Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, VC Baba Farid University, Rajiv Sood, secretary, health, Kumar Rahul, MD, PSHC, Varinder Kumar Sharma and IGP Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, he held the meeting with representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, Resident Doctors Association and Medical & Dental Teachers Association here at Punjab Bhawan.

Read Also
Chandigarh: Suspended AIG Shoots Dead ICAS Officer Son-In-Law In Court
article-image

He assured the agitating doctors that he will write to the Union Health Minister for bringing a Central law for prevention of assault against medical professionals. He directed the department officials to constitute District Health Boards to conduct Security Audit at all the state Health institutes to ensure the safety of medical professionals, especially female staff.

He also asked the heads of the government health institutes to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) relating to security and infrastructure within 48 hours at their institutes. He categorically said that there should be no dark spots and female medical professionals on night shift must be accompanied by two male staff whenever she has to go to see patients to distant wards.

Read Also
Shocking VIDEO: Former Punjab Police AIG Shoots IRS Son-In-law Dead Inside Chandigarh Court Over...
article-image

While assuring fulsome support to the healthcare fraternity from the Punjab government, Dr Balbir Singh urged all the doctors to resume their duty as suffering of the patients, especially the poor, is profoundly concerning. He said that the state government is supporting the medical community’s demand for justice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Punjab Health Minister Demands Speedy Justice Along With ₹10...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Punjab Health Minister Demands Speedy Justice Along With ₹10...

Raipur: 12-Year-Old's Claim Of Chemical Attack Debunked; Incident Revealed As Gas Stove Accident

Raipur: 12-Year-Old's Claim Of Chemical Attack Debunked; Incident Revealed As Gas Stove Accident

Indian Coast Guard's Cryptic 'L' Reply To Post Claiming Bangladesh Trying To Stop Hilsa Fish Supply...

Indian Coast Guard's Cryptic 'L' Reply To Post Claiming Bangladesh Trying To Stop Hilsa Fish Supply...

PM Modi To Visit Ukraine On August 23; MEA Reaffirms India’s Commitment To Peaceful Resolution...

PM Modi To Visit Ukraine On August 23; MEA Reaffirms India’s Commitment To Peaceful Resolution...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 19, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 19, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...