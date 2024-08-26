Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Accused Sanjoy Roy Takes U-Turn During Polygraph Test; Says 'Victim Was Already Dead When He Reached Crime Spot'

Sanjoy Roy | File Image

Kolkata: Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has claimed during a lie-detector test that the victim was already dead when he arrived at the seminar hall. This test was conducted days after Roy had initially confessed to the crime, only to later retract his statement, claiming his innocence.

Details On The Polygraph Test

The polygraph test, as reported by The Times of India, highlighted several inconsistencies in Roy's responses. During the test, Roy appeared anxious and uneasy, with many of his answers deemed false and unconvincing by the authorities. When confronted with evidence by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Roy offered various alibis, maintaining that he discovered the victim already deceased and fled the scene out of fear.

This claim contrasts sharply with his earlier confession to the Kolkata police, where he admitted to both the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. However, in a recent twist, Roy has shifted his stance, alleging that he is being framed. He also reportedly stated that he is innocent while speaking to jail guards and even in court, where he expressed willingness to undergo the lie-detector test to clear his name.

Accused Trying To Mislead Probe: Officials

Despite his claims, investigators from the CBI and the police have found numerous contradictions in his story. According to the report, one officer pointed out that Roy had been attempting to mislead the investigation and could not adequately explain the injuries on his face or his presence at the crime scene at the time of the incident.

The police had previously captured Roy on CCTV footage entering the hospital premises at 4:03 am on August 9, the night of the crime. Additionally, a Bluetooth headset belonging to Roy was found at the crime scene, further implicating him.

The victim's body was discovered in the seminar hall, where she had gone to rest during her night shift. An autopsy confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted and had suffered 25 injuries, including to her private parts.

Further psychoanalytic profiling of Roy has painted a disturbing picture, revealing that he is a 'pervert' with a severe addiction to pornography. His behaviour and tendencies were described as animalistic, adding to the gruesome nature of the case. Despite his recent denials, the evidence against Roy continues to mount, keeping the focus on the ongoing investigation.