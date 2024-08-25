 'Harshest Punishment To Those Who Commit Atrocities On Women': PM Modi On Rising Crimes Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the government is committed to enhancing the legal framework to ensure swift and harsh punishment for those who commit atrocities against women.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon on Sunday addressed the pressing issue of crimes against women amidst the national outrage over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. Modi assured the nation that strict action would be taken against perpetrators of such heinous acts. He further stated that the government is committed to enhancing the legal framework to ensure swift and harsh punishment for those who commit atrocities against women.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the recent amendments in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which aim to remove obstacles in the justice system that previously delayed the filing of FIRs and the prosecution of offenders. He noted that the new laws provide victims the option to file e-FIRs from the safety of their homes, reducing the chances of tampering at police stations. Modi's remarks were a clear message to state governments that crimes against women are unforgivable and must be dealt with severely, regardless of the perpetrator's identity.

Modi's Lakhpati Didi Event In Jalgaon

The event in Jalgaon was primarily focused on the economic empowerment of women through self-help groups (SHGs). Modi's government has been promoting the Lakhpati Didi initiative, which aims to elevate women in SHGs to achieve an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more. This initiative is a significant part of the government's broader efforts to uplift women economically, with the ambitious goal of creating three crore Lakhpati Didis across the country.

According to the initiative, a Lakhpati Didi is a woman who, as a member of an SHG, secures an annual household income of at least Rs 1 lakh, with a consistent average monthly income exceeding Rs 10,000. This calculation is based on at least four agricultural seasons or business cycles, ensuring that the income is sustainable.

In addition to celebrating these women's achievements, PM Modi announced the release of a Rs 2,500 crore revolving fund to benefit around 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh SHGs. He also revealed plans to disburse Rs 5,000 crore in bank loans, which would aid 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs.

