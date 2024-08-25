PM Modi In Maharashtra: Ambadas Danve, MVA Workers Protest Outside Sambhajinagar Airport Ahead Of Prime Minister's Jalgaon Rally; Several Detained |

Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra's political tensions escalated as the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), staged a protest on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jalgaon. The protest, led by opposition leader Ambadas Danve, took place outside the Sambhajinagar airport, where MVA workers gathered in black attire, holding banners to express their dissent against the Prime Minister's visit.

Ambadas Danve, Several MVA Workers Held For Protest

The protest was peaceful, yet symbolically powerful, as the demonstrators voiced their concerns and opposition to Modi's policies. The MVA's actions were a clear statement of their stance against the current government. Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstration, the police intervened after about half an hour, detaining Ambadas Danve along with several other MVA workers.

Modi To Felicitate 11 Lakh Lakhpati Didis

Amidst this political drama, Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit is focused on the economic empowerment of women through self-help groups (SHGs). During his visit, he is scheduled to felicitate 11 lakh women, known as 'Lakhpati Didis,' who have achieved an annual income of Rs 1 lakh during his government's third term. This initiative is part of a larger effort to uplift women economically, with a goal to create three crore 'Lakhpati Didis' across the nation.

In addition to honouring these women, PM Modi will announce the release of a Rs 2,500 crore revolving fund to benefit approximately 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh SHGs. He also plans to disburse Rs 5,000 crore in bank loans, which would assist 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, furthering the government's commitment to women's economic empowerment.