Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities

Thousands of hungry Marathas are braving the rains and sleeping on the wet ground at Azad Maidan. Some could be seen sleeping in the tempos in which they were ferries.
The moneyed ones are dining at nearby restaurants. The bulk of them are poor with not even umbrellas to protect them.
None of the Maratha leaders, who have made thousands of crores over the years by controlling sugar cooperatives and education empires, have made any arrangements for food, water and shelter. There are no sanitary arrangements too.
