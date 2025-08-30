 Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities

Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities

None of the Maratha leaders, who have made thousands of crores over the years by controlling sugar cooperatives and education empires, have made any arrangements for food, water and shelter. There are no sanitary arrangements too.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:20 AM IST
article-image
Agitated Maratha Protestors | Vijay Gohil

Thousands of hungry Marathas are braving the rains and sleeping on the wet ground at Azad Maidan. Some could be seen sleeping in the tempos in which they were ferries.

The moneyed ones are dining at nearby restaurants. The bulk of them are poor with not even umbrellas to protect them.

Read Also
VIDEO: Maratha Quota Protest Brings South Mumbai To Standstill; Central Railway Advises Commuters To...
article-image

None of the Maratha leaders, who have made thousands of crores over the years by controlling sugar cooperatives and education empires, have made any arrangements for food, water and shelter. There are no sanitary arrangements too.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Constable Arrested For Abetting Wife’s Suicide In Goregaon
Mumbai News: Constable Arrested For Abetting Wife’s Suicide In Goregaon
Palghar College Unveils Statue Of Veteran Communist Leader Godavari Parulekar On 118th Birth Anniversary
Palghar College Unveils Statue Of Veteran Communist Leader Godavari Parulekar On 118th Birth Anniversary
Mumbai Police Yet To Decide On Extension As 25,000 Join Maratha Quota March
Mumbai Police Yet To Decide On Extension As 25,000 Join Maratha Quota March
Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals
Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Constable Arrested For Abetting Wife’s Suicide In Goregaon

Mumbai News: Constable Arrested For Abetting Wife’s Suicide In Goregaon

Palghar College Unveils Statue Of Veteran Communist Leader Godavari Parulekar On 118th Birth...

Palghar College Unveils Statue Of Veteran Communist Leader Godavari Parulekar On 118th Birth...

Mumbai Police Yet To Decide On Extension As 25,000 Join Maratha Quota March

Mumbai Police Yet To Decide On Extension As 25,000 Join Maratha Quota March

Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals

Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals

Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities

Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities