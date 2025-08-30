Maharashtra Govt Counters Jarange Patil’s Protest With ₹33,768-Crore Investment, 33,000 Jobs

Maharashtra Govt Counters Jarange Patil’s Protest With Rs 33,768-Crore Investment, 33,000 Jobs | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday announced that the state government has signed 17 MoUs worth Rs 33,768.89 crore with various companies. These agreements are expected to create over 33,438 jobs across sectors such as electronics, steel, solar energy, electric mobility, and defence-related industries. The investments will benefit north Maharashtra, Pune, Vidarbha, and Konkan regions.

Protest Driven by Maratha Youths

The move comes as a counter to Manoj Jarange Patil’s Mumbai march, which mobilised large numbers of unemployed Maratha youths demanding reservation. Jarange’s support base largely comprises students, daily wagers, farmers’ children, and jobless graduates, who accuse the government of neglecting their aspirations.

Call for Political Accountability

Protesters have been pressing Maratha leaders, including MLAs, MPs, former legislators, and local body members, to declare whether they openly support the agitation. Fearing backlash, several political leaders reportedly rushed to Mumbai a day ahead of the protest.

Organised Mobilisation in Villages

Special meetings were held in temples and panchayat offices across villages to rally support for the protest. Thousands of volunteers were listed to supervise the mobilisation with clear instructions on conduct, reflecting the organised structure of the agitation.