Who Is Manoj Jarange Patil? The Man Leading Maharashtra’s Maratha Quota Stir

Mumbai: Manoj Raosaheb Jarange, better known as Manoj Jarange Patil, has in recent years emerged as the strongest voice of the Maratha reservation movement in Maharashtra. At 43, the farmer-turned-activist from Jalna district has become a household name, forcing governments to repeatedly address a demand that has been simmering for decades.

Born on 1 August 1982 in Matori village of Beed district, Jarange grew up in a farming family. The youngest of four brothers, he faced financial constraints early in life and studied up to Class XII before immersing himself in social work. His grassroots journey began with the formation of Shivba Sanghatana, a local outfit that gradually evolved into a driving force for the Maratha cause.

Jarange shot into the state’s political consciousness in September 2023, when his indefinite fast in Antarwali-Sarathi village triggered statewide attention. Since then, his hunger strikes and protest marches, often drawing tens of thousands, have become a rallying point for the community’s demand to be included in the OBC category, akin to the Kunbi caste.

Known for his unwavering stance, Jarange has repeatedly declared that he will not call off his agitation until the government enacts lasting legislation. His 2024 march from Jalna to Navi Mumbai, which ended with assurances from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, cemented his image as a mass leader. Yet, the absence of a final resolution has kept the movement alive.

In August 2025, Jarange brought his agitation to Mumbai’s Azad Maidan for the first time in two years. The move signalled both his growing clout and the urgency of the Maratha reservation question. Despite restrictions, thousands thronged the protest site, creating traffic chaos across the city. “I won’t back down even if bullets are fired,” he told his supporters, reflecting the defiance that has defined his leadership.

Beyond politics, Jarange’s life has also entered popular culture. His struggles inspired two Marathi films, including Sangharsh Yoddha Manoj Jarange Patil (2024). Married to Sumitra, with whom he has four children, Jarange remains rooted in his village life even as he commands state-wide influence.

For many Marathas, he embodies both frustration and hope, a grassroots leader unafraid of the establishment, determined to secure what he believes is justice for his community. As the state grapples with the quota issue, Manoj Jarange Patil stands at its epicentre, calm, unyielding, and uncompromising.