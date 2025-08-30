 Virar Building Collapse: 5 People Arrested In Connection With Case; Probe Handed Over To Crime Branch
Virar Building Collapse: 5 People Arrested In Connection With Case; Probe Handed Over To Crime Branch

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Virar Building Collapse: 5 People Arrested In Connection With Case; Probe Handed Over To Crime Branch | Representational Image

Palghar: The investigation into the collapse of the Ramabai building in Virar, which claimed 17 lives earlier this week, has been handed over to the Crime Branch Unit 3.

Initially, builder Nittal Gopinath Sane (48) was arrested in connection with the case. Following further inquiry, police have also taken into custody Shubhangi Bhoir (38), Sandhya Patil (35), Surendra Bhoir (46), and Mangesh Patil (35) — the daughters and son-in-law of the late landowner Parshuram Dalvi. All five accused are scheduled to be produced before the Vasai Sessions Court on Saturday.

According to investigators, Dalvi had entered into an agreement with developer Sane for the construction of the building between 2008 and 2011. In 2020, the municipal corporation had issued a notice citing the need for repairs. Officials have confirmed that the structure was illegal.

On Tuesday, tragedy struck when the building collapsed, killing 17 residents and leaving several others injured. The probe is focusing on negligence, accountability of the landowners, and the role of the developer in the unauthorized construction.

