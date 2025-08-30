 Metro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMetro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action

Metro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action

In India’s bustling metros, where the “city that never sleeps” narrative thrives, the fast-paced hustle is increasingly taking a toll on mental health. Experts warn of a sharp rise in crowd anxiety, a condition that goes beyond everyday stress and can trigger intense fear, shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, or even panic attacks in crowded spaces such as trains, markets, and public gatherings.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Metro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action | Photo Credit: PTI

Palghar: In India’s bustling metros, where the “city that never sleeps” narrative thrives, the fast-paced hustle is increasingly taking a toll on mental health. Experts warn of a sharp rise in crowd anxiety, a condition that goes beyond everyday stress and can trigger intense fear, shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, or even panic attacks in crowded spaces such as trains, markets, and public gatherings.

Psychiatrists point out that crowd anxiety often overlaps with social anxiety disorder (SAD) or agoraphobia. While people with SAD fear being judged or embarrassed in public, those with agoraphobia may feel trapped and unable to escape crowded environments. In dense urban landscapes like Mumbai, these challenges are magnified, often leaving individuals isolated and misunderstood.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Residence...
article-image

Dr. Sonal Anand's Statement

“Many dismiss these symptoms as routine stress, but when fear becomes persistent and overwhelming, it requires timely attention. The good news is that it is treatable,” said Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar: Nine Years After Journalist Rajdev Ranjan’s Murder, CBI Court Convicts Three And Acquits Three Accused In Siwan Case
Bihar: Nine Years After Journalist Rajdev Ranjan’s Murder, CBI Court Convicts Three And Acquits Three Accused In Siwan Case
CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding
CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding
'Bihar Political Parties Filed Only 128 Claims On Voter List, Against 2.27 Lakh By Electors': Election Commission Of India
'Bihar Political Parties Filed Only 128 Claims On Voter List, Against 2.27 Lakh By Electors': Election Commission Of India
Video: Aryna Sabalenka Goes Full Split After Unleashing Powerful Forehand To Seal Win Over Leylah Fernandez In US Open 2025
Video: Aryna Sabalenka Goes Full Split After Unleashing Powerful Forehand To Seal Win Over Leylah Fernandez In US Open 2025

Dr. Anand highlights coping strategies such as breathing exercises, mindfulness techniques, and gradual exposure therapy to build comfort in public settings. In severe cases, professional therapy or medication may be necessary. She also underlined the importance of open conversations. “Talking about crowd anxiety reduces stigma and normalizes the experience. Silence keeps many from seeking help. Families, workplaces, and communities can play a vital role in supporting recovery,” she added.

Read Also
Maratha Quota Stir: Rural Workers Flood Mumbai Streets, Urban Marathas Stay Away
article-image

Mental health specialists stress that early intervention can prevent crowd anxiety from disrupting lives. With timely guidance and support, individuals can regain confidence and move freely in public spaces.

As Mumbai grows busier, experts believe that addressing mental health concerns is critical not just for individual well-being but also for fostering a more compassionate and resilient urban society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Metro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action

Metro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action

Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Residence...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Residence...

Maratha Quota Stir: Rural Workers Flood Mumbai Streets, Urban Marathas Stay Away

Maratha Quota Stir: Rural Workers Flood Mumbai Streets, Urban Marathas Stay Away

Ganeshotsav 2025: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds In Mumbai’s Western Suburbs

Ganeshotsav 2025: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds In Mumbai’s Western Suburbs

Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Protesters Camp Overnight At Railway Stations Amid Heavy Rains

Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Protesters Camp Overnight At Railway Stations Amid Heavy Rains