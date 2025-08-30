Metro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action | Photo Credit: PTI

Palghar: In India’s bustling metros, where the “city that never sleeps” narrative thrives, the fast-paced hustle is increasingly taking a toll on mental health. Experts warn of a sharp rise in crowd anxiety, a condition that goes beyond everyday stress and can trigger intense fear, shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, or even panic attacks in crowded spaces such as trains, markets, and public gatherings.

Psychiatrists point out that crowd anxiety often overlaps with social anxiety disorder (SAD) or agoraphobia. While people with SAD fear being judged or embarrassed in public, those with agoraphobia may feel trapped and unable to escape crowded environments. In dense urban landscapes like Mumbai, these challenges are magnified, often leaving individuals isolated and misunderstood.

Dr. Sonal Anand's Statement

“Many dismiss these symptoms as routine stress, but when fear becomes persistent and overwhelming, it requires timely attention. The good news is that it is treatable,” said Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

Dr. Anand highlights coping strategies such as breathing exercises, mindfulness techniques, and gradual exposure therapy to build comfort in public settings. In severe cases, professional therapy or medication may be necessary. She also underlined the importance of open conversations. “Talking about crowd anxiety reduces stigma and normalizes the experience. Silence keeps many from seeking help. Families, workplaces, and communities can play a vital role in supporting recovery,” she added.

Mental health specialists stress that early intervention can prevent crowd anxiety from disrupting lives. With timely guidance and support, individuals can regain confidence and move freely in public spaces.

As Mumbai grows busier, experts believe that addressing mental health concerns is critical not just for individual well-being but also for fostering a more compassionate and resilient urban society.