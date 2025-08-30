Maratha Quota Stir: Rural Workers Flood Mumbai Streets, Urban Marathas Stay Away | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The ongoing Maratha reservation agitation in Mumbai has drawn thousands of protestors, but the majority are rural workers, laborers, and farmhands. While these groups have flooded the streets, urban white-collar Marathas have largely stayed away, citing inconvenience. The contrast is striking—workers are on the streets, while the urban elite are showing support only on social media.

The state’s attention is focused on the agitation at Azad Maidan, where protest leader Manoj Jarange-Patil has declared this to be a decisive battle for Maratha reservation. Protestors from across Maharashtra have traveled to Mumbai, and the intensity of the movement grew further on Saturday.

Struggles of Rural Protestors: Most of the participants in Mumbai are hardworking laborers, farmers, and rural workers. They are enduring hardships, including inadequate food and shelter. Many spent nights on railway platforms, some brought dry food supplies, while others carried cooking materials and gas cylinders in tempos to prepare meals at the protest site. Facilities provided by the municipal corporation have proved insufficient, and heavy rains have worsened their condition. Yet, protestors remain firm in their resolve, vowing not to retreat until their demand for reservation is met. With no charging facilities available, many lost access to their mobile phones as well.

Urban Citizens Stay Away: On the other hand, urban, well-established Maratha professionals have chosen to avoid participating. Heavy rains and overcrowding in Mumbai were cited as reasons for staying away. “We may not be physically present, but we fully support the cause,” said one suburban resident. “We have contributed financially to the agitation,” claimed a retired government officer. Some cited personal commitments, like the Ganesh festival at home, as reasons for their absence.

Mumbai has a significant population of Marathas holding prominent positions in both government and the private sector. However, citing inconvenience, many stayed away. This has led to resentment among rural protestors. “This fight is not just for one group, but for the entire Maratha community. At the very least, urban Marathas of Mumbai should have joined us,” said one protestor from Vidarbha.

The movement highlights a divide—while the Maratha Kranti Morcha earlier saw participation across classes, the current street-level agitation shows rural workers on the frontlines, with urban elites turning their backs.