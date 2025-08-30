Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Protesters Camp Overnight At Railway Stations Amid Heavy Rains |

Mumbai: With the Maratha agitation receiving a one-day extension, thousands of protesters camped overnight in Mumbai. On Friday night, the railway station premises, platforms, and subways turned into makeshift shelters as demonstrators rested and shared the food they had carried with them. Many were forced to spend the night on platforms, and with the rains continuing on Saturday, protesters are expected to face further inconvenience.

Agitation Takes A Decisive Turn

The agitation, spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, has taken a decisive turn with a hunger strike launched at Azad Maidan during the Ganesh festival. Since Friday morning, thousands of supporters have arrived in Mumbai to back the cause of Maratha reservation. At least 25,000 people had gathered around Azad Maidan, chanting slogans and dancing to the beats of traditional dhol-tasha.

However, persistent rainfall dispersed the crowds across South Mumbai by evening, leaving the grounds nearly empty. Later, the protest was granted a one-day extension, prompting demonstrators to remain in Mumbai overnight.

CSMT Turns Into Shelter: With Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) located right next to Azad Maidan, many protesters occupied the railway station once the day’s agitation ended. Having anticipated a prolonged struggle, demonstrators carried dry rations from their home districts. Makeshift kitchens were set up in tempos, and drinking water was supplied. Protesters cooked and ate their meals in the station’s subways before spreading out on the platforms to sleep as heavy rains limited options for shelter. By late night, CSMT and its surrounding area were packed with demonstrators.

Poor Arrangements Add to Protesters’ Woes: Police had granted permission for only 5,000 people, but far larger crowds turned up, overwhelming the limited facilities. Apart from a few water tankers and temporary toilets at Azad Maidan, no major arrangements were made. Many were forced to relieve themselves in corners of the station, roadside areas, or field edges, causing hygiene issues. Continuous rainfall worsened the situation, with mud and foul smell spreading across the protest site. By evening, authorities arranged for 12 mobile toilets near Azad Maidan Metro station, and gravel was spread on the ground to manage the slush.

Despite the hardships, protesters remained undeterred. “No matter how many difficulties the government creates for us, we will not back down,” many participants declared, reaffirming their determination to continue the agitation.