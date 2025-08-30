Day 2 Of Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Sticks To Kunbi Demand As First Talks Fail |

The Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange entered its second day on Saturday as the first round of talks with the state-appointed government delegation ended in failure. Jarange remained firm on his demand that Marathas be declared as Kunbis to ensure reservation benefits, making it clear that he would not withdraw his protest until the government issues a formal government resolution (GR).

Government Delegation Meets Jarange

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha reservation, headed by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, deputed retired Justice Sandip Shinde, Konkan Divisional Commissioner, and other senior officers to hold talks with Jarange at Azad Maidan. The meeting lasted about 45 minutes but ended without any breakthrough.

Jarange Reiterates Kunbi Recognition Demand

During the discussion, Jarange reiterated that Marathas from Marathwada and other regions should be officially recognised as Kunbis, citing historical records from the Satara and Hyderabad Gazetteers. He argued that the government must immediately issue a GR, saying, “Half of Maharashtra’s Marathas are already Kunbis. In Marathwada, Khandesh, and Vidarbha, Marathas are identified as Kunbis. How can half of the community be Kunbi and the other half just Maratha?”

Questions on OBC Category

He also questioned why the OBC category is granted under one umbrella to other communities but denied to Marathas. “If the Gazetteers already show Marathas and Kunbis as one, why delay? We will not wait even for a minute for Hyderabad Gazette implementation. The GR must be issued now,” Jarange said. However, he expressed willingness to allow the government time to study the Aundh Gazette.

Additional Demands Raised

Jarange also demanded the withdrawal of police cases filed against Maratha protesters and sought government jobs and financial aid for the families of those who lost their lives during the movement.

Committee Highlights Legal Hurdles

Justice Shinde informed Jarange that the committee had already found 2.47 lakh records in Marathwada, out of which 2.39 lakh certificates were issued. Across Maharashtra, 58 lakh such records have been identified, and more than 10 lakh certificates have been distributed. He clarified that Gazetteer implementation would require a legal framework and at least six months. “Some issues have been principally accepted by the cabinet, but the final decision lies with the government,” he said.

Officials Express Cautious Optimism

After the meeting, Justice Shinde stated, “Some progress has been made. We will now place Jarange’s views before the Cabinet. A final decision will be taken at that level.” Cabinet Sub-Committee chairman Vikhe Patil also said, “Our stand on Maratha reservation is positive. We had a positive discussion, and the Cabinet will take these issues up for final consideration.”

Political Leaders Step In

According to sources, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Vikhe Patil were expected to meet later in the evening to review developments and decide the government’s next steps. Opposition leader in the legislative council Ambadas Danve also met Jarange at Azad Maidan and facilitated a phone call with Uddhav Thackeray, who expressed surprise at the huge crowds and urged the government to listen to Jarange’s demands.

Deadlock Continues

Despite repeated attempts by the committee, Jarange has made it clear that he will not end his protest until the state government issues a conclusive GR declaring Marathas as Kunbis. The deadlock has intensified the standoff between the government and Maratha activists, with growing pressure on the Cabinet to resolve the issue swiftly.