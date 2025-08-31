 Mumbai: Malvani Police Seize 204 Kg Ganja, Arms Worth Over ₹70 Lakh; 5 Arrested
Malvani police seized 204 kg of ganja, a country-made pistol, and cartridges worth over ₹72 lakh, arresting five people. The crackdown began with a small ganja catch, leading to raids across Nashik, Dhule, and Malad. The drugs, sourced from Odisha, were traced to a supply network. More arrests are likely.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Malvani Police Seize 204 Kg Ganja, Arms Worth Over ₹70 Lakh; 5 Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Malvani police have seized 204 kilograms of ganja, a country-made pistol, and live cartridges, collectively valued at over Rs.72 lakh, and arrested five persons in connection with the seizure, an official said on Saturday.

About The Case

According to police, they arrested one Wasif Khan, 48, with 1.6 kg of ganja on August 24. After questioning him, they raided a location in Nashik and took the supplier, Santosh More, into custody.

More told the police that he had procured the drug from Dhule. When a police team reached Dhule, they learnt that three persons had already reached Malvani to deliver a large quantity of cannabis to someone.

article-image

Later, the police tracked down the trio to the Madh area in Malad and recovered 203 kg of the contraband, one country-made pistol, and four live cartridges from them. The drugs, weapon, and ammunition are collectively worth about Rs.72 lakh, the official said.

Citing the initial investigation, the official said that the drugs had been procured from Odisha.

A case has been registered against the five accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act, the official added, noting that more arrests are expected.

