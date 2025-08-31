Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Maharashtra Pollution Board Allows Natural Pond Immersion Of Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols Up To 6 Feet Tall | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The fifth day of Ganesh Visarjan today has brought some relief to devotees and Ganesh mandals as the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has reportedly permitted the immersion of eco-friendly Ganesh idols under six feet in natural water bodies.

According to the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, idols made of shadu clay that are less than six feet tall will now be allowed for immersion at traditional sites such as Girgaon Chowpatty and Banganga Tank.

This decision comes after widespread dissatisfaction during the one-and-a-half-day Visarjan, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MPCB had directed all idols, including eco-friendly ones, into artificial ponds. Devotees and old Ganesh mandals strongly objected, pointing out that even traditional shadu idols, which dissolve harmlessly in water, were denied access to natural sites.

Advocate Naresh Dahibhavkar, president of the coordination committee, said that continuous follow-up with the MPCB led to this revised permission. He highlighted that several historic mandals, including the 132-year-old Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati of Girgaon, Shastri Hall, and Navroji Wadia Street mandals, have always immersed their idols in the sea as a matter of tradition. The new approval ensures that these eco-friendly practices can continue, according to report by Loksatta.

During the earlier one-and-a-half-day immersion, 60,177 idols were immersed in Mumbai, including 30,494 eco-friendly idols, all of which were directed to artificial ponds. The latest relaxation allows devotees to honor both religious sentiment and environmental responsibility.

As thousands prepare for today’s fifth-day immersion, the decision is being viewed as a balanced step, respecting tradition while encouraging the use of eco-friendly idols for a greener celebration.