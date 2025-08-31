Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Promotes Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2025 With 143 Artificial Ponds, Floral Waste Composting Drive

Eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersions at artificial ponds in Navi Mumbai | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken significant steps to ensure that Ganeshotsav is celebrated in an environmentally sustainable manner. Awareness campaigns were launched more than a month before the festival, urging citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices.

Citizens Embrace Clay Idols and Eco-Friendly Decorations

Responding positively to the appeal, citizens have embraced the installation of clay idols and the use of eco-friendly materials in decoration. To recognize these efforts, NMMC is presenting certificates of appreciation, signed by the Commissioner, to devotees at immersion sites.

143 Artificial Ponds for Idol Immersion

In line with the directives of the High Court and the state’s Department of Environment and Climate Change, idols up to six feet are being immersed in 143 artificial ponds created across all civic wards. The initiative aims to protect natural water bodies while offering safe immersion facilities.

Segregated Waste Collection with Nirmalya Kalash

To further strengthen eco-friendly measures, NMMC has arranged separate collection vessels (Nirmalya Kalash) at all 22 natural and 143 artificial immersion sites for segregating wet floral offerings and dry decorative waste.

Dedicated vehicles then transported the collected floral waste to a processing site in Turbhe, where it is converted into compost.

NGOs Join Hands in Eco Initiative

Notably, NGOs have actively joined hands in this green initiative. The Dr. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan has been spearheading the collection of floral waste at Dharan Talao in Koparkhairane (Sector 19), Mahape Talao, and Sector 9 Extension Talao.

Also Watch:

During the one-and-a-half-day immersions, the group collected as much as 534 kg of flowers, which were then carefully segregated into petals for conversion into organic compost.

Compost to Boost Navi Mumbai’s Green Cover

Officials said the compost produced from the floral waste will be used to enhance greenery in Navi Mumbai, blending faith in Lord Ganesha with care for nature.