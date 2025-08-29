Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Unveils 3,000 ‘Seed Modak Rangoli’ At Ghansoli To Promote Eco-Friendly Celebrations

NMMC unveils a 3,000-seed modak rangoli at Ghansoli station to promote eco-friendly Ganeshotsav | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has launched an innovative eco-friendly initiative this Ganeshotsav with the support of Prabhat Trust. A grand ‘Seed Modak Rangoli’ made from over 3,000 seed modaks was unveiled at Ghansoli railway station on Thursday.

🌸 A Divine Creation at Ghansoli Station! 🌸

A magnificent rangoli made with 3000+ eco-friendly Bija Modaks by Prabhat Trust, with the support of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) – spreading devotion, creativity, and sustainability together. 🌿✨



🙏 This Ganeshotsav,…

Rangoli Crafted With 3,000 Seed Modaks

The rangoli, measuring 15x10 feet, has been crafted by members of the Prabhat Mahila Bachat Gat. Similar installations will be showcased at Koparkhairane railway station on August 31 and September 1, and at Vashi station on September 3 and 4.

Awareness On Cleanliness And Sustainability

Volunteers will also spread awareness on cleanliness, waste segregation, plastic hazards, and organ donation during the exhibition.

Seed Modaks Designed To Sprout Trees

Each seed modak contains indigenous tree seeds wrapped in fiber cloth and coated with clay, designed to sprout into trees when sown in soil.

‘Niropla Rop’ Campaign On Anant Chaturdashi

On Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), devotees at immersion sites will also be gifted seed modaks under the “Niropla Rop” (Sapling for Farewell) campaign, promoting tree plantation and environmental conservation.