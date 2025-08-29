Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Unveils 3,000 ‘Seed Modak Rangoli’ At Ghansoli To Promote Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has launched an innovative eco-friendly initiative this Ganeshotsav with the support of Prabhat Trust. A grand ‘Seed Modak Rangoli’ made from over 3,000 seed modaks was unveiled at Ghansoli railway station on Thursday.
Rangoli Crafted With 3,000 Seed Modaks
The rangoli, measuring 15x10 feet, has been crafted by members of the Prabhat Mahila Bachat Gat. Similar installations will be showcased at Koparkhairane railway station on August 31 and September 1, and at Vashi station on September 3 and 4.
Awareness On Cleanliness And Sustainability
Volunteers will also spread awareness on cleanliness, waste segregation, plastic hazards, and organ donation during the exhibition.
Also Watch:
Seed Modaks Designed To Sprout Trees
Each seed modak contains indigenous tree seeds wrapped in fiber cloth and coated with clay, designed to sprout into trees when sown in soil.
‘Niropla Rop’ Campaign On Anant Chaturdashi
On Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), devotees at immersion sites will also be gifted seed modaks under the “Niropla Rop” (Sapling for Farewell) campaign, promoting tree plantation and environmental conservation.