Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Sets Up 143 Artificial Ponds, 22 Natural Sites For One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati Idols Immersion In Navi Mumbai

NMMC readies 143 artificial ponds and 22 natural sites for eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersion in Navi Mumbai | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has put in place elaborate arrangements for the immersion of one-and-a-half day Ganesh idols, scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Eco-Friendly Immersions Encouraged

In addition to 22 natural immersion sites, the civic body has created 143 artificial ponds across the city’s eight wards to ensure smooth immersion and prevent overcrowding. The initiative also aims to reduce water pollution and encourage citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

पर्यावरणशील प्लास्टिकमुक्त श्रीगणेशोत्सव साजरा करावा या नवी मुंबई महापालिका आयुक्त डॉ.कैलास शिंदे यांनी केलेल्या आवाहनास अनुसरून नागरिकांनी दिलेल्या प्रतिसादाबद्दल आभार !

याचाच एक भाग म्हणजे मा.न्यायालयाच्या आदेशानुसार व महाराष्ट्र शासनाच्या मार्गदर्शक… pic.twitter.com/4R8h0qxf4U — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) August 28, 2025

पर्यावरणशील प्लास्टिकमुक्त श्रीगणेशोत्सव साजरा करावा या नवी मुंबई महापालिका आयुक्त डॉ.कैलास शिंदे यांनी केलेल्या आवाहनास अनुसरून नागरिकांनी दिलेल्या प्रतिसादाबद्दल आभार !

याचाच एक भाग म्हणजे मा.न्यायालयाच्या आदेशानुसार व महाराष्ट्र शासनाच्या मार्गदर्शक सूचनांनुसार 6 फूट… pic.twitter.com/igHtvUMkI7 — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) August 28, 2025

Civic chief Dr. Kailas Shinde said the response to NMMC’s appeal for a plastic-free festival has been encouraging. “Navi Mumbai has consistently ranked first among Class C corporations in the state under the Majhi Vasundhara campaign. Citizens should continue this effort by opting for artificial ponds and protecting natural water bodies,” he added.

Idols Up To Six Feet Must Go To Artificial Ponds

As per state government and court directives, idols up to six feet in height must be immersed only in artificial ponds. Over the years, the Corporation has also installed gabion walls in about 30% of the water area at 14 lakes, limiting immersions to designated zones.

Highest Number Of Ponds In Nerul

This year, the highest number of artificial ponds have been set up in Nerul (26), followed by Turbhe (21), Belapur (20), Airoli (18), Ghansoli (16), Koparkhairane (16), Vashi (16), and Digha (10).

Also Watch:

Last Year’s Data And This Year’s Expectations

Last year, during the one-and-a-half day immersion, 10,672 idols were immersed across Navi Mumbai. With 165 designated sites this year, the civic body expects smoother management of the festival.