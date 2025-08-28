 Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Sets Up 143 Artificial Ponds, 22 Natural Sites For One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati Idols Immersion In Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has put in place elaborate arrangements for the immersion of one-and-a-half day Ganesh idols, scheduled to begin tomorrow. In addition to 22 natural immersion sites, the civic body has created 143 artificial ponds across the city’s eight wards to ensure smooth immersion and prevent overcrowding.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
NMMC readies 143 artificial ponds and 22 natural sites for eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersion in Navi Mumbai | X - @NMMConline

Eco-Friendly Immersions Encouraged

In addition to 22 natural immersion sites, the civic body has created 143 artificial ponds across the city’s eight wards to ensure smooth immersion and prevent overcrowding. The initiative also aims to reduce water pollution and encourage citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

Civic chief Dr. Kailas Shinde said the response to NMMC’s appeal for a plastic-free festival has been encouraging. “Navi Mumbai has consistently ranked first among Class C corporations in the state under the Majhi Vasundhara campaign. Citizens should continue this effort by opting for artificial ponds and protecting natural water bodies,” he added.

Idols Up To Six Feet Must Go To Artificial Ponds

As per state government and court directives, idols up to six feet in height must be immersed only in artificial ponds. Over the years, the Corporation has also installed gabion walls in about 30% of the water area at 14 lakes, limiting immersions to designated zones.

Highest Number Of Ponds In Nerul

This year, the highest number of artificial ponds have been set up in Nerul (26), followed by Turbhe (21), Belapur (20), Airoli (18), Ghansoli (16), Koparkhairane (16), Vashi (16), and Digha (10).

Last Year’s Data And This Year’s Expectations

Last year, during the one-and-a-half day immersion, 10,672 idols were immersed across Navi Mumbai. With 165 designated sites this year, the civic body expects smoother management of the festival.

