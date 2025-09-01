 Thane Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrest 3 Men With Country-Made Revolvers And Live Cartridges Worth ₹1.82 Lakh; Case Registered Under Arms Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrest 3 Men With Country-Made Revolvers And Live Cartridges Worth ₹1.82 Lakh; Case Registered Under Arms Act

Thane Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrest 3 Men With Country-Made Revolvers And Live Cartridges Worth ₹1.82 Lakh; Case Registered Under Arms Act

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Police arrested three individuals for allegedly possessing four country-made revolvers and eight live cartridges worth ₹1.82 lakh in Thane. The accused have been identified as Akshay Sahani (20), a resident of Delhi; Bintu Gaur (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh; and Akash Verma (26), also a resident of Delhi.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Thane Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell seized country-made revolvers and live cartridges from three accused near Kalyan station | Representational photo

Thane: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Police arrested three individuals for allegedly possessing four country-made revolvers and eight live cartridges worth ₹1.82 lakh in Thane.

Accused Identified as Delhi and UP Residents

The accused have been identified as Akshay Sahani (20), a resident of Delhi; Bintu Gaur (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh; and Akash Verma (26), also a resident of Delhi.

Police Lay Trap After Tip-Off

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable informer on August 30, police learned that three individuals had come to the Kalyan station area intending to sell arms. A team was formed, and a trap was laid at the location.

Weapons and Cartridges Seized

The suspects were intercepted, and during the search, police recovered two country-made revolvers, two duplicate revolvers, and six live cartridges. The accused were then taken to the police station for further investigation. An FIR has been registered against them under the relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Illegal Arms Recovered Near Cotton Green As Mumbai Police Arrest Five Men From Haryana-Based Gang
article-image

Accused Remanded to Police Custody

Shailesh Salvi, Senior Police Inspector from the Anti-Extortion Cell, said, “We apprehended the accused and later produced them in court, where they were remanded in police custody until September 4 for further investigation.”

Police Investigating Weapons Source

Police sources added that investigations are underway to determine the source of the weapons and their intended buyers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Sajag Nagrik Manch Legal Notice Spurs NMMC To Enforce HC Orders On...

Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Sajag Nagrik Manch Legal Notice Spurs NMMC To Enforce HC Orders On...

'Ganga Behti Ho Kyun': Musical Tribute Marks Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centenary

'Ganga Behti Ho Kyun': Musical Tribute Marks Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centenary

Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered

Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered

Taloja Industries Raise Alarm Over MPCB Delay In Expansion Permissions

Taloja Industries Raise Alarm Over MPCB Delay In Expansion Permissions

Maharashtra Government Warns Of Strict Action Against Unauthorised Maratha Agitation In Mumbai

Maharashtra Government Warns Of Strict Action Against Unauthorised Maratha Agitation In Mumbai