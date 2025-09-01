Thane Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrest 3 Men With Country-Made Revolvers And Live Cartridges Worth ₹1.82 Lakh; Case Registered Under Arms Act

Thane: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Police arrested three individuals for allegedly possessing four country-made revolvers and eight live cartridges worth ₹1.82 lakh in Thane.
Accused Identified as Delhi and UP Residents
The accused have been identified as Akshay Sahani (20), a resident of Delhi; Bintu Gaur (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh; and Akash Verma (26), also a resident of Delhi.
Police Lay Trap After Tip-Off
Acting on a tip-off from a reliable informer on August 30, police learned that three individuals had come to the Kalyan station area intending to sell arms. A team was formed, and a trap was laid at the location.
Weapons and Cartridges Seized
The suspects were intercepted, and during the search, police recovered two country-made revolvers, two duplicate revolvers, and six live cartridges. The accused were then taken to the police station for further investigation. An FIR has been registered against them under the relevant sections of the Arms Act.
Accused Remanded to Police Custody
Shailesh Salvi, Senior Police Inspector from the Anti-Extortion Cell, said, “We apprehended the accused and later produced them in court, where they were remanded in police custody until September 4 for further investigation.”
Police Investigating Weapons Source
Police sources added that investigations are underway to determine the source of the weapons and their intended buyers.