 Mumbai News: Bandra Multi-Faith Committee Visits ISKCON and Sarnath Budh Vihar To Explore Spiritual Diversity
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
At the Sarnath Buddh Vihar |

Members of the multi-faith committee of Bandra's St Peter's Church visited the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple, Juhu, and the Sarnath Budh Vihar, Khar, over the weekend as part of the group’s programme to understand principles of different religions.

Diverse Representation

The group includes members practicing Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam, Jainism, and Zoroastrianism. They were accompanied by Father Luke Rodrigues, Father Evarist Newnes, and nuns from St Joseph Convent, Bandra.

Experiencing Bhakti at ISKCON

Brian D'Souza, coordinator of the group, said, “It was a well-spent time. We celebrate the faith of others. The scholars explained how the ISKCON movement evolved. It was the eve of Radhashtami, and everyone was enamored by their devotion and spirituality.”

Interfaith Perspective

Mani Patel, a Zoroastrian member, said, “I believe God is one, though different faiths call Him Bhagwan, Allah, or Ahura Mazda. The group has visited gurudwaras, temples, agiaries, mosques, and churches, learning from every experience.”

St Peter's Church's multi-faith group at ISKCON, Juhu.

St Peter's Church's multi-faith group at ISKCON, Juhu. |

At the local police zone office

At the local police zone office |

Learning Through Literature

The group returned with copies of the book Buddha and Dhamma and the Bhagavad Gita to further explore religious teachings.

Celebrating National Festivals

Beyond religious visits, the committee also participates in national festivals. During last month’s Rakshabandhan, members met Bandra police, local traffic department personnel, and municipal ward office staff to thank them for their service.

