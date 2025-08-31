'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha Reservation Morcha Held At Mumbai's Azad Maidan | VIDEO | YouTube @ Lokshahi Marathi

As the Maratha reservation protest enters its third day, a new video is circulating online, sparking a stir on the Internet. Jarange-Patil clarified talks about the yellow stains on his pants. During a live speech at Azad Maidan, Jarange-Patil revealed that the yellow stains on his pants were due to flowers and put a full stop to soiled conversations. He also showed the stained pants to the protestors and asked if he had to show his underwear too. The whole speech recorded on camera is now going viral on the Internet.

It all started when yellow stains were spotted on Jarange Patil's pants during the protest. Now, in his live speech, he himself has clarified the truth behind the soiled remarks. He said in his live interaction that the yellow stains on the backside of his pants were due to the flowers while showing the pants to the cameras and protestors. He said, "Bagh re, tuzya bapala dakhiv, tuzya aaicha navra kon ahe tyala dakhiv (See this, show this to your father, show this to whoever is husband of your mother)"

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @LokshahiMarathi on YouTube.

Shall I Show My Underwear Too? - Jarange-Patil

Further in the video, he also said, "Kuthlya netyala dakhvaych asel te pivla tar dakhva, underwear dakhvu ka ata? (If any politician wants to see those yellow-stained pants, then show, shall I show my underwear too?)"

Maratha Reservation Protest

The Maratha reservation protest entered its third day today, Sunday, August 31. Leading the protest is activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who announced an indefinite agitation on August 29, vowing not to leave Mumbai without a concrete decision on Maratha reservation. Around 200 vehicles belonging to protestors are currently parked along roads near Azad Maidan, with participants maintaining a constant presence at the site around the clock.

If the protest continues into the new week, commuters, particularly those working in government and private offices in South Mumbai, may face severe difficulties. Police have begun planning for possible disruptions on Monday, aiming to minimize inconvenience to the public while maintaining law and order around the protest site.