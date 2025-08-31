Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Joins Devotees In Ganesh Festivities |Video

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Sunday to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. Accompanied by his family, Thackeray joined the thousands of devotees who thronged the mandal for darshan. He offered prayers and spent time at the pandal, where one of the largest idols in the city has been installed for the annual festival.

Mumbai Immersed in Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

The visit comes amid the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, which see lakhs of devotees turning up at pandals across Mumbai to pay their respects. Lalbaugcha Raja, in particular, is regarded as the city’s most famous Ganesh idol and is often visited by celebrities, politicians, and people from all walks of life. Every year, devotees wait in long queues that stretch for hours, seeking blessings and offering prayers for prosperity, health, and peace.

Amit Shah Joins Devotees at the Pandal

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited Lalbaugcha Raja during his two-day Mumbai tour. Shah, accompanied by senior BJP leaders from Maharashtra, offered prayers and interacted with devotees gathered at the pandal. His visit to the revered mandal comes as part of a tradition where leaders across party lines mark their presence during the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of Maharashtra’s most significant cultural and religious events, has transformed Mumbai into a vibrant spectacle of devotion, music, and community celebrations. Across the city, mandals have set up elaborately designed pandals, with idols decorated in vibrant colours and themes reflecting contemporary issues alongside traditional motifs. Local communities have also been actively involved, arranging aarti, cultural programmes, and eco-friendly immersion initiatives.

Lalbaugcha Raja as a Symbol of Unity

With prominent leaders such as Raj Thackeray and Amit Shah offering prayers, Lalbaugcha Raja once again stands as a unifying symbol of faith that cuts across political and social divides. The presence of political figures at the pandal underscores the cultural importance of the festival in the state, as devotees continue to pour in daily for darshan and blessings.