Ganeshotsav 2025: BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Seeks Blessings For Aatmanirbhar Bharat Under PM Modi | VIDEO | X (@Dev_Fadnavis)

Mumbai: BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday visited a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, where he offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesh for the country’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Nadda said he felt privileged to be in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival and to listen to the monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast in the city. “We all know Lord Ganesh is the god of wisdom and intellect, who removes obstacles in life. It is a privilege for me to be here during this auspicious occasion,” he remarked.

Nadda was accompanied by Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during the visit.

JP Nadda visits CM Fadnavis's residence for Ganesh pooja along, "Honoured to welcome our BJP National President and Hon Union Minister JP Nadda Ji and family on auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav at our residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, today for Ganpati Bappa’s divine darshan and blessings!", X post by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Reflecting on the festival’s historic significance, Nadda recalled that Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak had initiated the public celebration of Ganeshotsav in 1893, transforming it into a cultural and social platform that later played a crucial role in uniting people during the freedom movement. “It has now completed 133 years,” Nadda noted, underlining the festival’s enduring relevance.

Emphasizing the BJP’s vision for the nation, Nadda said he prayed for India’s continued progress toward becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant nation). “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we are moving towards a Swadeshi-oriented, strong, secure, prosperous and developed Bharat. I sought the blessings of Lord Ganesh to remove obstacles and strengthen us to achieve these goals,” he stated.

With Ganeshotsav in full swing across Maharashtra, Nadda’s visit carried both cultural and political significance, symbolizing the BJP’s outreach during one of the state’s most important festivals.