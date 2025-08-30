Maratha Quota Stir: From Mumbai Going Standstill To Manoj Jarange's Bold Statements; 10 Key Developments

The Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange-Patil has entered its second day in Mumbai, drawing widespread attention across the city and beyond. Thousands of community members have gathered at Azad Maidan and surrounding areas, demanding 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and employment. Amid rains, traffic disruptions and challenging conditions, the protest has seen significant developments.

Here are the 10 key highlights from the ongoing agitation:

Day 2 Extension at Azad Maidan: Mumbai Police extended permission for the agitation for an additional day, allowing the protest to continue on Saturday, 30 August 2025.

Large Turnout: Thousands of Marathas travelled from Marathwada, Vidarbha, Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Junnar to support the agitation, making it one of the largest gatherings for the community in recent years.

Heavy Traffic & Roadblocks at CSMT: Protesters gathering outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus caused significant congestion, with vehicles blocked for over half an hour, affecting commuters and city traffic.

Police & Security Deployment: Mumbai Police, CISF, and CRPF personnel were deployed to manage crowds, maintain law and order, and ensure public safety.

Harsh Weather Conditions: Heavy rainfall turned Azad Maidan into a muddy swamp, adding to the challenges faced by protesters.

Inadequate Facilities: Protesters reported a lack of toilets, insufficient drinking water, and had to sleep on pavements or under buildings in the Fort area.

Self-Managed Food & Shelter: Many had to arrange their own food and bathe on the roadside as local hotels and stalls remained closed during the protest.

Red Car Rally in Navi Mumbai: Supporters organised a red car rally to demonstrate solidarity with the agitation, showing the movement’s reach beyond central Mumbai.

Jarange’s Firm Stance: Jarange stated this is his “final fight,” warning that he might escalate his fast if the government delays action, highlighting the seriousness of his protest.

Political Attention: The protest has drawn attention from political parties and observers, with concerns about the potential impact on Maratha and OBC voter sentiment ahead of upcoming elections.

Why Manoj Jarange is Protesting?

Manoj Jarange-Patil is leading an indefinite hunger strike and agitation demanding 10% reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra. The protest aims to secure inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, recognising them as Kunbis, which would make them eligible for government reservations in education and employment. Jarange has expressed that the movement will continue until the government addresses these demands.