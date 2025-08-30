Maratha Protest Escalates In Mumbai As Manoj Jarange Patil Continues Indefinite Fast, Supporters Attempt To Gherao Mantralaya

Has the Mumbai police given up on the Maratha protestors or have they been instructed to go easy? | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Has the Mumbai police given up on the Maratha protestors or have they been instructed to go easy? These are the questions being asked by Mumbaikars as thousands of supporters have occupied the entire area of Azad Maidan, the venue of their agitation in support of reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. What is worse is that the police are doing nothing about the massive mayhem. When the FPJ visited the area in the afternoon, it found that there was utter lawlessness. Vehicles were being stopped in front of Anjuman i Islam school on DN Road and motorists were being forced to reverse their cars. Already hundreds of vehicles which were used to ferry the protestors from the interiors of Maharashtra are parked on DN Road and other arterial streets. BEST buses are being hijacked near CST, passengers forced to alight and the drivers are being asked by Maratha youths to take them to Mantralaya.

Mantralaya Targeted Amid Mumbai Chaos

The aim appears to be to gherao Mantralaya, the centre of power in Maharashtra. Protestors sporting saffron scarves are approaching Mantralaya from different routes and nothing is done by the police to stop them. Rasta rokos are being held at several places, including in front of the high court. The police are conspicuous by their absence. A motorist Sahadev Mehta asked: ``Mumbai is supposed to be the financial capital of India, but there is no law and order in the heart of the metropolis."

Maratha leader Manoj Jarande Patil (43) dug in his heels on Saturday and defiantly reiterated that he and his supporters will not vacate Azad Maidan unless their demand is conceded by the Devendra Fadnavis government. He accused the CM of ``spreading disinformation" about the Marathas' demand. ``I have never said that Marathas should be accommodated by reducing 10 percent of reservation meant for OBCs. All I am asking is that we be included in the kunbi OBC category so that we get the benefits of reservation automatically," he clarified.

Maratha Protest Escalates, Govt Helpless

With Jarange Patil continuing his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan and thousands of his supporters who have descended on the city getting restless, the state government appears to be clueless as to how to solve the problem. Millions of Mumbaikars are being held to ransom with the state government preferring to be a mute witness. The problem is complicated by the fact that Maratha leaders of the ruling Mahayuti themselves are backing Jarange Patil. With the OBCs also threatening to launch an agitation as a counterweight to the Maratha movement, the situation is likely to go out of hand totally. Congress leaders are demanding that the 50 per cent cap on reservation imposed by the Supreme Court should be removed. But then it is easier said than done.