Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Heavy Traffic On Sion-Panvel Highway Near Vashi Bridge Due To Morcha In Mumbai | VIDEO

Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Heavy Traffic On Sion-Panvel Highway Near Vashi Bridge Due To Morcha | VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Navi Mumbai: The Maratha Morcha protest, now in its second day, caused major traffic disruptions on Saturday as thousands of protesters marched towards Mumbai, demanding reservations. Due to the morcha, heavy traffic was reported on the Sion-Panvel Highway near the Vashi toll plaza, with long queues of vehicles on the road.

Authorities have diverted heavy vehicles from the Vashi toll towards Navi Mumbai to manage the congestion. The protest, led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, has drawn participants from villages across Maharashtra. Today marks the second day of the Maratha Morcha in Mumbai. Protesters gathered at Azad Maidan and outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), blocking roads for over half an hour.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maratha protesters marching towards Mumbai cause heavy traffic on Vashi Bridge. Long vehicle queues form as authorities divert heavy vehicles from Vashi Toll towards Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Vy39a3x5eZ — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2025

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video circulating online shows a heavy traffic jam on the Vashi Bridge, with cars stranded and long queues forming, highlighting the severe inconvenience faced by commuters near the Vashi toll plaza in Navi Mumbai.

'We Only Want Reservation, Not Politics,' Says Activist Manoj Jarange Patil

Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday asserted that the Maratha community does not want to indulge in politics and is only seeking reservation. He also warned the government not to test the patience of the Maratha community.

Speaking to reporters at Azad Maidan, where he launched an indefinite fast on Friday, the activist said the government should not spread misinformation suggesting that Marathas are seeking reservation from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which would make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education, as reported by PTI.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Assures Efforts To Resolve Maratha Quota Issue As Manoj Jarange...

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Protests for Maratha reservation continued for the second day at Azad Maidan, with protestors blocking roads pic.twitter.com/Wgh8sedOeV — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2025

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Statement

"We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category," he said.

"We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community," he warned he added "We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don't spread misinformation," he charged.

The activist further urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to insult poor Marathas, as reported.