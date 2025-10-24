Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details

Central Railway to run 24 festive special trains on 26 October 2025 for Diwali and Chhath Puja passengers; bookings open online and at PRS counters | Representational Image

On the occasion of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Central Railway (CR) has taken proactive measures to ease the heavy passenger rush and announced that, on 26 October 2025 only ( single day), a total of 24 festive special trains will be operated across various divisions of Central Railway.

These special services are part of a larger festival travel management plan by CR to ensure smooth, safe and convenient journeys for thousands of passengers.

Details of trains departing from CSMT/LTT/Panvel

Train no 01031 CSMT- Banaras Special departing CSMT at 07.am.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur & Prayagraj Chheoki

Composition: One First AC cum AC 2-Tier, One AC 2-Tier, 18 AC 3-Tier, & 2 Generator Car.

Train no 01047 CSMT-Danapur Special departing CSMT at 3 pm.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: Two AC-3Tier, 18 Sleeper Class / General Second Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van

Train no 01079 CSMT- Gorakhpur Special departing CSMT at 10.30 pm.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi,Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad

Composition: Three AC-3Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Train no 01007 LTT-Latur Special departing LTT at 00.55 am.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi and Dharashiv

Composition: Three AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Train no 05326 LTT-Gomti Nagar Special departing LTT at 07.55 am.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Lucknow City and Badshahnagar

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class and 2 Second Seating cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Train no 01143 LTT-Danapur Special departing LTT at 10.30 am.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, -Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: Three AC-3Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Train no 01123 LTT-Mau Special departing LTT at 12.15 pm.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal. Bina, Virangana Lakshmiibai Jhansi, Orai, Govindpuri Jn, Fatehpur, Subedarganj, Mirzapur, Varanasi Jn, Jaunpur Jn and Aunrihar..

Composition: Two AC 2-Tier, Eight AC 3-Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 1 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van & 1 Generator Car.

Train no 05586 LTT-Saharsa Special departing LTT at 4.35 pm.

Halts: Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzzafarpur, Samastipur,Hasanpur Road, Khagaria, Mankar and Simri Bhaktiyarpur...

Composition: Two AC-2Tier, 5 AC-3Tier, 2 AC-3Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class, 1 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Van.

Train no 05038 Panvel- Gomti Nagar Special departing Panvel at 2.55 pm

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central and Aishbagh,

Composition: One AC First, Two AC 2-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Pantry Car & 2 Generator Cars.

Train no 01159 Panvel- Chiplun Unreserved Special departing Panvel at 4.40 pm

Halts: Somatane, Apta, Jite, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinehere, Diwankhavati, KalambaniBudruk, Khed and Anjani

Composition: 08 CAR MEMU

Details of trains departing from Pune / Hadapsar / Khadki / Daund / Sainagar shirdi / Kolhapur

Train no 01415 Pune-Gorakhpur Special departing Pune at 06.50 am.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: Four AC-3Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Train no 01411 Pune- Sanganer Special departing Pune at 09.45 am

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar jn, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota and Sawai Madhopur.

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van

Train no 01449 Pune-Danapur Special departing Pune at 3.30 pm

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt.Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Train no 01457 Hadapsar- Danapur Special departing Hadapsar at 08.30 am

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt.Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 2 AC 2-Tier, 14 Sleeper Class / General Second Class & 2 Second Class-cum- Guard's Brake Van

Train no 01210 Hadapsar- Nagpur Special departing Hadapsar at 3.50 pm

Halts: Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper class, 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.

Train no 01453 Hadapsar- Ghazipur City Special departing Hadapsar at 4 pm

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki,Varanasi, Jaunpur & Aunrihar.

Composition: 2 AC 2-Tier, 14 Sleeper Class / General Second Class & 2 Second Class-cum- Guard's Brake Van

Train no 01923 Hadapsar- Virangana Lakshimibai Jhansi Special departing Hadapsar at 7.10 pm

Halts: Daund Chord line, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Rani Kamplapati & Bina

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, 3 AC 3-Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.

Train no 01427 Khadki-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special departing Khadki at 4.45

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Gangapur city, Bharatpur Junction, Mathura and Kosi Kalan

Composition: 16 AC 3-Tier & 2 Luggage / Generator cum Guard’s brake van.

Train no 01425 Daund-Kalaburagi Unreserved Special departing Daund at 05.00 am

Halts: Bhigwan, Parewadi, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Madha, Mohol, Solapur, Tikekarwadi, Hotgi, Akalkot Road, Boroti, Dudhani and Ganagapur

Composition: 10 General Second Class and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach .

Train no 01451 Kolhapur-Kalaburagi Special departing Kolhapur at 06.10 am.

Halts: Hatkanangale, Jaysingpur, Miraj, Arag, Belanki, Salagre, Kavathe Mahankal, Langarpeth, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, MhasobaDongargaon, Javale, Wasud, Sangola, Pandharpur, Modlimb, Kurduwadi, Madha, Mohol, Solapur, Akalkot Road, Dudhani and Gangapur Road

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Train no 04716 Sainagar Shirdi - Bikaner Special departing Sainagar Shirdi at 7.35 pm

Halts: Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Nagda Jn, Shamgarh, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura, Jaipur, Dahar Ka Balaji, Ringus, Sikar, Lachhmangarh, Shekhawati, Fatehpur, Churu, Ratangarh, Rajaldesar & Sri Dungargarh

Composition: One AC -2 Tier, Two AC 3-Tier, Eleven Sleeper Class, Four General Second Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Details of trains departing from Kalaburagi / Latur

Train no 01426 Kalaburagi – Daund Unreserved Special departing Kalaburagi at 8.30 pm

Halts: Ganagapur, Dudhani, Boroti, Akalkot Road, Hotgi, Tikekarwadi, Solapur, Mohol, Madha, Kurduwadi, Kem, Jeur, Parewadi & Bhigwan

Composition: 10 General Second Class and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach .

Train no 01452 Kalaburagi – Kolhapur Special departing Kalaburagi at 6.10 pm

Halts: Ganagapur, Dudhani, Akalkot Road, Solapur, Mohol, Madha, Kurduwadi, Pandharpur, Sangola, Wasud, Javale, Mhasobadongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Langarpeth, Kavathe Mahankal ,Salagre, Belanki, Arag, Miraj, Jaysingpur and Hatkanangale

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Train no 01008 Latur - LTT Special departing Latur at 4.00 pm

Halts: Dharashiv, Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan & Thane

Composition: Three AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Also Watch:

Bookings for above Special trains already open at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services and travel with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/