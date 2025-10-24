Central Railway To Run Additional AC Superfast Special Trains Between CSMT – Nagpur For Diwali And Chhath Passengers; Check Details

Central Railway launches additional AC Superfast Specials between CSMT – Nagpur for Diwali and Chhath passengers; bookings open online and at PRS counters | Representational Image

Central Railway will run additional AC Superfast Special Trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Nagpur for the convenience of passengers during the Diwali and Chhath festival season.

Details as given below:

CSMT-Nagpur-CSMT AC Special

01005 AC Superfast Special will depart CSMT at 00.20 am on 25 October 2025 and arrive Nagpur at 3.30 pm same day

01006 AC Superfast Special will depart Nagpur at 6.10 pm on 25 October 2025 and arrive CSMT at 08.25 am next day

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: 20 AC 3-Tier and 2 Generator Cars

Also Watch:

Reservation: Bookings for above trains are open at all computerized reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/