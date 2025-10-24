 Central Railway To Run Additional AC Superfast Special Trains Between CSMT – Nagpur For Diwali And Chhath Passengers; Check Details
Central Railway will run additional AC Superfast Special Trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Nagpur for the convenience of passengers during the Diwali and Chhath festival season.

Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Central Railway launches additional AC Superfast Specials between CSMT – Nagpur for Diwali and Chhath passengers; bookings open online and at PRS counters | Representational Image

Details as given below:

CSMT-Nagpur-CSMT  AC Special 

01005 AC Superfast Special will depart CSMT at  00.20 am on  25 October 2025 and arrive Nagpur at 3.30 pm same day  

01006 AC Superfast Special will depart Nagpur at  6.10 pm on  25 October 2025 and arrive CSMT at 08.25 am next day   

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: 20 AC 3-Tier and 2 Generator Cars

Reservation: Bookings for above trains are open at all computerized reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in 

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in  or download NTES App.

