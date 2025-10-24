Western Railway To Run Superfast Special Train Between Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur For Diwali And Chhath Puja Passengers; Check Details

Western Railway launches Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Superfast Special for Diwali; bookings open at PRS counters and online | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Western Railway will run Special Train on Special fare between Bandra Terminus - Jodhpur station.

Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Superfast Special (Train No. 04834)

According to a Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 04834 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday at 10:00 am and will reach Jodhpur at 11:25 am , the next day. This train will run on 27th October, 2025.

Jodhpur – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special (Train No. 04833)

Similarly, Train No. 04833 Jodhpur – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Jodhpur on Sunday at 06:45 am and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 07:00 am, the next day. This train will run on 26th October, 2025.

Halts Enroute

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Banasthali Niwai, Durgapura, Jaipur, Asalpur Jobner, Phulera, Kuchaman City, Makrana, Degana and Merta Road stations in both directions.

Coach Composition

This train comprises of AC – 2 Tier, AC – 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Booking Information

The booking for Train No. 04834 will open from 26th October, 2025 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

