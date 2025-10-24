Central Railway To Run 18 Diwali Additional Special Trains Between CSMT-Nagpur And Pune-Nagpur; Bookings Open

Central Railway launches 18 Diwali special trains between CSMT-Nagpur and Pune-Nagpur; bookings open online | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway will run 18 additional Special Trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Nagpur and Pune-Nagpur for the convenience of passengers during the Diwali festival season.

Details as given below:

CSMT-Nagpur-CSMT Special ( 6 services)

01011 Special will depart CSMT at 00.20 am on 26th, 28th and 30th October and arrive Nagpur at 4.05 pm same day (3 services)

01012 Special will depart Nagpur at 10.10 pm on 26 th, 28 th and 30th October and arrive CSMT at 2.05 pm next day (3 services)

Halts- Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition- 2 AC 2-Tier, 1 AC 3-Tier, 12 Sleeper class, 4 General Second class and 2 General second class cum Guard’s brake van

Pune-Nagpur-Pune Special (6 services)

01401 Special will depart Pune at 8.30 pm on 26, 28 and 30 October and arrive Nagpur at 2.05 hrs same day (3 services)

01402 Special will depart Nagpur at 4.10 pm on 27, 29 and 31 October and arrive Pune at 11.45 am next day (3 services)

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 1 AC 3-Tier, 13 Sleeper class, 4 General Second class and 2 General second class cum Guard’s brake van

Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Reservation: Bookings for above trains are open at all computerized reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

