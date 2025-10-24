 Central Railway To Run 18 Diwali Additional Special Trains Between CSMT-Nagpur And Pune-Nagpur; Bookings Open
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway To Run 18 Diwali Additional Special Trains Between CSMT-Nagpur And Pune-Nagpur; Bookings Open

Central Railway To Run 18 Diwali Additional Special Trains Between CSMT-Nagpur And Pune-Nagpur; Bookings Open

Central Railway will run 18 additional Special Trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Nagpur and Pune-Nagpur for the convenience of passengers during the Diwali festival season.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway launches 18 Diwali special trains between CSMT-Nagpur and Pune-Nagpur; bookings open online | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway will run 18 additional Special Trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Nagpur and Pune-Nagpur for the convenience of passengers during the Diwali  festival season.

Details as given below:

CSMT-Nagpur-CSMT Special ( 6 services)

01011 Special will depart CSMT at  00.20 am on  26th,  28th and 30th October and arrive Nagpur at 4.05 pm same day (3 services)

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death
Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death
Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals
Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals
SIO Voices Support For Maharashtra PhD Students Protesting Unpaid Fellowships
SIO Voices Support For Maharashtra PhD Students Protesting Unpaid Fellowships
Mumbai Catholics Request More Marathi Masses During St Francis Xavier Feast In Goa
Mumbai Catholics Request More Marathi Masses During St Francis Xavier Feast In Goa

01012 Special will depart Nagpur at 10.10 pm on  26 th, 28 th and 30th October and arrive CSMT at 2.05 pm next day  (3 services) 

Halts- Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition- 2 AC 2-Tier, 1 AC 3-Tier, 12 Sleeper class, 4 General Second class and 2 General second class cum Guard’s brake van

Pune-Nagpur-Pune Special (6 services)

01401 Special will depart Pune at  8.30 pm on  26, 28 and  30 October and arrive Nagpur at 2.05 hrs same day (3 services)

01402 Special will depart Nagpur at  4.10 pm on  27, 29 and 31 October and arrive Pune at 11.45 am next day  (3 services) 

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 1 AC 3-Tier, 13 Sleeper class, 4 General Second class and 2 General second class cum Guard’s brake van 

Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Central Railway To Run Special AC Superfast Trains Between Mumbai & Nagpur This Weekend
article-image

Reservation: Bookings for above trains are open at all computerized reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in 

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in  or download NTES App.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death

Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death

Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals

Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals

SIO Voices Support For Maharashtra PhD Students Protesting Unpaid Fellowships

SIO Voices Support For Maharashtra PhD Students Protesting Unpaid Fellowships

Mumbai Catholics Request More Marathi Masses During St Francis Xavier Feast In Goa

Mumbai Catholics Request More Marathi Masses During St Francis Xavier Feast In Goa

Mumbai Railway Update: WR Announces Night-time Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road And Bhayandar On 25-26...

Mumbai Railway Update: WR Announces Night-time Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road And Bhayandar On 25-26...