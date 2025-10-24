Mumbai Railway Update: WR Announces Night-time Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road And Bhayandar On 25-26 October

Representational Image |

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block will be taken on UP fast line from 11:30 pm to 03:00 am hrs & on Down fast line from 01:15 am to 04:45 am between Bhayandar and Vasai Road stations in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 25th/26th October, 2025.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all fast line trains will be run on slow lines between Virar to Bhayandar/Borivali stations.

Some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block period. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

There will be NO JUMBO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 26th October, 2025.