 Mumbai Railway Update: WR Announces Night-time Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road And Bhayandar On 25-26 October
According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all fast line trains will be run on slow lines between Virar to Bhayandar/Borivali stations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
Representational Image

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block will be taken on UP fast line from 11:30 pm to 03:00 am hrs & on Down fast line from 01:15 am to 04:45 am between Bhayandar and Vasai Road stations in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 25th/26th October, 2025.

