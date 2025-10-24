'Subah 7 Baje Kaunsa Photo Du?': Sonam Bajwa Gets Irked By Paparazzi's Persistent Requests At Mumbai Airport - VIDEO

Actress Sonam Bajwa was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday morning, and several videos of her arrival have surfaced on social media. In one clip, the actress appears to get slightly irritated by the paparazzi as she makes her way from her car into the airport.

The video shows her exiting her vehicle and heading inside, while photographers urge her to pose. Responding calmly, she says, "Aapko subah 7 baje kaunsa photo du main." Wearing a face mask, her expressions are not fully visible, but it's clear she was mildly annoyed by the persistent requests.

Despite the irritation, Sonam maintained her composure. She waved at the paparazzi without removing her mask or stopping to pose. Take a look at her video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is currently making headlines for her performance in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat which also stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sachin Khedekar, Shaad Randhawa, Ananth Mahadevan. The film hit the big screens on October 21 and received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

Within three days, the film has managed to earn Rs 22 crore at the box office.

Sonam made her acting debut with the 2013 film Best of Luck and rose to fame with the hit Punjab 1984, which earned her critical acclaim. Over the years, Sonam has delivered several successful films, including Nikka Zaildar, Carry On Jatta 2, and Ardab Mutiyaran.

She has also appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. The actress made hher Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Bala. She has also been a part of other Hindi films like Street Dancer 3D and Housefull 5.