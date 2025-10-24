'Felt Like My Guardian Angel Blessed Me': Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Emotional, Says Paresh Rawal In Thamma Reminded Him Of His Father

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose latest release Thamma starring Rashmika Mandanna has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office within just three days of its release, penned an emotional note on his social media handle expressing gratitude to his family and describing the success of Thamma as a 'beautiful divine light.'

Ayushmann Khurrana Says Paresh Rawal In Thamma Reminded Him Of His Father

The actor opened up about a touching moment, revealing that his co-star Paresh Rawal, who portrayed his father in Thamma, reminded him of his late father, P. Khurrana. On Friday, October 24, Ayushmann wrote in his caption, "This family has seen a lot in the last few years. The success of Thamma is like a beautiful divine light. It is a result of collective prayers of the young and old present here.

He added, "आयुष्मान भव: .. that’s what my father used to say whenever I touched his feet. When Paresh ji said आयुष्मान भव: in the film, it felt like my father, my guardian angel had blessed me. My family, my late father and the audience has blessed Thamma with love."

Check it out:

Ayushmann also mentioned that audiences shouldn’t be surprised if they come across an emotional version of him at one of the suburban theatres, as he might drop by to say a quick 'hi' and 'thank you.'

About Thamma

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

The horror-comedy was released in theatres on 21 October 2025, clashing with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.