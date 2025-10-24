Mumbai Catholics Request More Marathi Masses During St Francis Xavier Feast In Goa

A representative image of masses conducted in churches | File Image

The Catholic community in Mumbai has formally requested the Archbishop of Goa to allow more religious services in Marathi during the upcoming feast of St Francis Xavier.

The Goa Archdiocese will hold a Marathi Mass on the afternoon of November 30, the day of the exposition of St Francis Xavier’s relics, in addition to services in Konkani, English, and other languages.

“The inclusion of a Marathi Mass was deeply appreciated by the faithful from Mumbai, Vasai, and other Marathi-speaking regions who hold great devotion to St Francis Xavier and were looking forward to participating in the exposition,” said lawyer Godfrey Pimenta in his letter to the Archbishop.

Proposal for Additional Marathi Services

Pimenta suggested that, given the large number of pilgrims from Maharashtra and neighboring regions attending the novena (nine-day prayers), Marathi Masses be permitted on at least three days during the period. This, he explained, would allow more devotees to participate fully in the Eucharistic celebration in their own language, enhancing their spiritual experience and connection with the saint.

He recommended that, in addition to the confirmed Marathi Mass, two more days be allotted for Marathi services preferably on weekends or days with higher pilgrim turnout.

Historical and Cultural Significance

The four-century-old relics of the patron saint of Goa, known as the Apostle of the East, are displayed at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa, attracting thousands of pilgrims every year.