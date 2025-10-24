 Thane News: Old Building Collapses In Bhiwandi; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Thane News: Old Building Collapses In Bhiwandi; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO

Other officials said two persons who were inside a ground-floor shop at the time of the collapse were successfully rescued by the disaster response team.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
Old Building Collapses In Bhiwandi’s Thane District; No Injuries Reported |

Thane: A ground-plus-one storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday, though there are no reports of anyone sustaining injuries, civic officials said.

Hafiz Building, a residential-cum-commercial structure along Diwanshah Dargah road, was old and was marked for demolition, he said.

"The incident took place at 9:15pm. There are no reports of injuries," Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) disaster management cell chief Saquib Kharbe told PTI.

article-image

The relief operations were carried out by theC's fire brigade and disaster management teams, they added.

TheC has initiated an inspection of adjacent buildings to assess their structural safety, they said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

