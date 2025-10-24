 Palghar Crime: Mira Road Police Bust Illegal Online Cricket Betting Racket; 2 Arrested
Palghar Crime: Mira Road Police Bust Illegal Online Cricket Betting Racket; 2 Arrested

Mira Road police have busted an illegal online cricket betting racket operating from a closed apartment and arrested two men involved in the crime. The operation was carried out on Wednesday by a special team from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), following a tip-off.

Megha Parmar
Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
Mira Road police seize cash, mobile phones, and foreign currency during the raid on an illegal cricket betting den | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Mira Road police have busted an illegal online cricket betting racket operating from a closed apartment and arrested two men involved in the crime. The operation was carried out on Wednesday by a special team from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), following a tip-off.

Illegal Betting Den Raided in Locked Flat

The police received information that illegal betting activities were underway in a locked flat within the Mira Road police station limits. Acting swiftly on the input, a team led by DCP Rahul Chavan raided the premises on October 23.

Two Suspects Caught in the Act

During the raid, two suspects were found actively conducting online betting on various cricket matches using mobile phones. Police seized ₹1,67,280 worth of betting material, including cash, mobile phones and foreign currency. The accused were detained for questioning and subsequently arrested.

Case Registered Under Gambling and Telegraph Acts

A case has been registered under Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887, along with Section 25(C) of the Indian Telegraph Act at the Mira Road Police Station on October 24.

Investigation Into Wider Network Underway

Police are now investigating whether the arrested suspects are linked to a larger betting network and if more people are involved in the racket. Further investigation is underway.

