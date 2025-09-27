 Maharashtra: Raigad Police Probe Reveals Family Ties In ₹350 Crore Illegal Online Gaming & Betting App Racket
Raigad police busted a Rs350 crore illegal online gaming and betting racket, arresting 38-year-old Bharmal Meena from Rajasthan. Investigations revealed 10 relatives and over 500 mule accounts involved in fraudulent transactions across multiple apps. The ED is probing further, suspecting bank officials’ involvement in this multi-state scam.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Maharashtra: Raigad Police Probe Reveals Family Ties In ₹350 Crore Illegal Online Gaming & Betting App Racket | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: A day after the Raigad police busted a Rs 350 crore illegal online gaming and betting app racket and arrested an accused from Rajasthan, it was revealed that the accounts of 10 relatives of the accused were involved in the transactions.

Police inspector Rizwana Nadaf from the Raigad cyber unit said, “We are investigating if the relatives too were involved in the scam. The accused, Bharmal Meena, 38, a resident of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, studied till Class 8 and has been involved in this since last year.”

Meena was operating the AM999 Online Games app along with accomplices, duping people across states through illegal betting and gaming platforms. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the network, which is believed to involve over 500 mule accounts and transactions worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore nationwide.

According to the officials, the case was registered on September 19, after a complainant from Alibaug reported losing Rs 10,000 through one of the gaming apps. During the probe, the police found that dozens of mobile apps, including AM999, Madhur Matka, Parimatch, Casinodays, Bluechip, 1XBET, 4rabet, and others, were being used to lure citizens with false promises of returns.

Investigation revealed that the accused and his associates were routing money through multiple mule accounts. Relatives of the arrested man were found running several current accounts across different banks, earning daily commissions from fraudulent transactions. The police also suspect the involvement of bank officials and employees.

