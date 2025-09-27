Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Attacks Sakinaka Police Personnel With Knife; 2 Injured | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A drug peddler allegedly attacked a Sakinaka police team with a knife on Wednesday. During the attack, a police officer and a constable sustained injuries. The accused also attempted to harm himself but was arrested by the police. He has been identified as Akin Khan, 27. The court has remanded him to police custody until October 10.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 24 at 8 pm. In July 2025, the Sakinaka police had earlier demolished two drug manufacturing factories in Palghar and Karnataka, arresting eight accused and seizing goods worth Rs 390 crore. Khan is allegedly associated with this gang.

Read Also Mumbai: GRP Inspector Rohit Sawant Granted Anticipatory Bail In Corruption Case

The Sakinaka police received information that he might enter the DN Nagar police jurisdiction. They laid a trap near Patre Wali Chawl and Farukhiya Masjid in the Subway area of Andheri West. While attempting to arrest him, Khan allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket, brandished it, and threatened the officers. Despite police efforts to apprehend him, he attacked them.

During the incident, Sub-Inspector Shahikant Patil, 51, and Constable Pankaj Pardeshi, 38, sustained minor injuries. The DN Nagar police have registered a case against Akin Khan under the BNS Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/