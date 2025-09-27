 Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Attacks Sakinaka Police Personnel With Knife; 2 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Attacks Sakinaka Police Personnel With Knife; 2 Injured

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Attacks Sakinaka Police Personnel With Knife; 2 Injured

A drug peddler allegedly attacked a Sakinaka police team with a knife on Wednesday. During the attack, a police officer and a constable sustained injuries. The accused also attempted to harm himself but was arrested by the police. He has been identified as Akin Khan, 27. The court has remanded him to police custody until October 10.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Attacks Sakinaka Police Personnel With Knife; 2 Injured | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A drug peddler allegedly attacked a Sakinaka police team with a knife on Wednesday. During the attack, a police officer and a constable sustained injuries. The accused also attempted to harm himself but was arrested by the police. He has been identified as Akin Khan, 27. The court has remanded him to police custody until October 10.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 24 at 8 pm. In July 2025, the Sakinaka police had earlier demolished two drug manufacturing factories in Palghar and Karnataka, arresting eight accused and seizing goods worth Rs 390 crore. Khan is allegedly associated with this gang.

Read Also
Mumbai: GRP Inspector Rohit Sawant Granted Anticipatory Bail In Corruption Case
article-image

The Sakinaka police received information that he might enter the DN Nagar police jurisdiction. They laid a trap near Patre Wali Chawl and Farukhiya Masjid in the Subway area of Andheri West. While attempting to arrest him, Khan allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket, brandished it, and threatened the officers. Despite police efforts to apprehend him, he attacked them.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladeshi Diaspora Protests Outside UN Against Muhammad Yunus, Alleges Rise In Minority Atrocities; Video
Bangladeshi Diaspora Protests Outside UN Against Muhammad Yunus, Alleges Rise In Minority Atrocities; Video
Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing
Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?

During the incident, Sub-Inspector Shahikant Patil, 51, and Constable Pankaj Pardeshi, 38, sustained minor injuries. The DN Nagar police have registered a case against Akin Khan under the BNS Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing

Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing

Maharashtra Govt Announces ₹2,000 Diwali Gift For Anganwadi Workers & Helpers

Maharashtra Govt Announces ₹2,000 Diwali Gift For Anganwadi Workers & Helpers

Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On September 28

Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On September 28

'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...

'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...

Mumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore

Mumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore