Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Residence For Ganpati Darshan | VIDEO | X|

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai on Saturday to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

In a video shared by CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Amit Shah can be seen performing the traditional aarti. During the visit, Fadnavis expressed his honour in an X post, stating, "Hon Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah and family performed aarti at our official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, today with utmost devotion, and together we prayed for the well-being of all."

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!



🔸Hon Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah and family performed aarti at our official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, today with utmost devotion, and together we prayed for the well-being of all.



🔸आमचे नेते, मा. केंद्रीय गृह व सहकार मंत्री… pic.twitter.com/iwB2Qi19F7 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 30, 2025

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!



🔸Honoured to welcome our leader, Hon Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai and family at my official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, today for Ganpati Bappa’s divine darshan and blessings!



🔸आमचे नेते, मा. केंद्रीय गृह व सहकार मंत्री अमितभाई शाह व… pic.twitter.com/K0HNBkUCmZ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 30, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Mogareshwar Public Ganeshotsav Mandal for Darshan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his family, also visited the Mogareshwar Public Ganeshotsav Mandal in Andheri East on Saturday to seek the divine blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesha. The visit was marked by the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

गणाध्यक्षाय गणपतये वरेण्यं।

लंबोदराय एकदंताय नमो नमः॥



🔸Visited Shri Mogreshwar Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Andheri (East) along with our leader Hon Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah and took darshan and blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesha. On this auspicious… pic.twitter.com/CJ1iuZNd7b — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 30, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his family, visited the Mogareshwar Public Ganeshotsav Mandal in Andheri East for darshan. He was joined by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/nK9gmGrGmE — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2025

After offering greetings at the mandal, Shah, Fadnavis, and Shinde took part in the darshan of Ganpati Bappa, receiving his blessings. On this auspicious occasion, they prayed to Shri Gajanana for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state.

In a post, CM Devendra Fadnavis shared his honour in welcoming Union Minister Amit Shah, stating, “Honoured to welcome our leader, Hon Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai and family at my official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai, today for Ganpati Bappa’s divine darshan and blessings!”

Amit Shah also visited Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandal, today as part of his two-day tour to participate in the Ganeshotsav 2025 festivities. Shah was accompanied by his family during the visit, where he sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The Ganeshotsav, celebrated with grandeur across Mumbai, attracts thousands of devotees daily. Shah’s engagement at Lalbaugcha Raja is expected to strengthen the party’s connection with voters and reinforce its presence during the ongoing festival season.