 Mumbai Crime: Chembur Jeweller Receives Death Threat, Accused Demands ₹50 Lakh Extortion For Land Development Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Chembur Jeweller Receives Death Threat, Accused Demands ₹50 Lakh Extortion For Land Development Deal

Mumbai Crime: Chembur Jeweller Receives Death Threat, Accused Demands ₹50 Lakh Extortion For Land Development Deal

According to the police, 69-year-old Complainant, who runs a jewellery shop near Chembur Station, stated that allegedly accused Akbar Hussain alias Raju Batla threatened him in connection with the development of a property located at CTS Nos. 191 to 197, Pundalik House, Paylipada, Trombay.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:02 AM IST
article-image
Trombay Police register FIR after a Chembur jeweller alleged receiving death threats and a ₹50 lakh extortion demand over a property development dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at Trombay Police Station after a jeweller from Chembur alleged that he was threatened and asked to pay ₹50 lakh as extortion money.

Accused Identified As Akbar Hussain Alias Raju Batla

According to the police, 69-year-old Complainant, who runs a jewellery shop near Chembur Station, stated that allegedly accused Akbar Hussain alias Raju Batla threatened him in connection with the development of a property located at CTS Nos. 191 to 197, Pundalik House, Paylipada, Trombay.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Widow Moves Bombay HC, Seeks Independent Probe Into Ex-MLA’s Killing
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Widow Moves Bombay HC, Seeks Independent Probe Into Ex-MLA’s Killing
BMC To Acquire 346 Hectares For Mumbai Coastal Road North, Madh–Versova Bridge And Key Western Suburb Links
BMC To Acquire 346 Hectares For Mumbai Coastal Road North, Madh–Versova Bridge And Key Western Suburb Links
Bombay HC Rules Cooperative Court Can Hear Redevelopment Dispute Initiated By Administrator Without Elections
Bombay HC Rules Cooperative Court Can Hear Redevelopment Dispute Initiated By Administrator Without Elections
Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Govt’s Reply On Delimitation, Reservation Pleas; Says Election Preparations To Continue
Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Govt’s Reply On Delimitation, Reservation Pleas; Says Election Preparations To Continue
Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Journalist Rana Ayyub Receives Death Threats On WhatsApp From Unknown Number...
article-image

Threats Issued Over Property Rights, FIR Registered

The accused allegedly warned the complainant not to hand over the land to anyone else and demanded ₹50 lakh to allow the development work. He also threatened to kill Complainant if the amount was not paid. Following the complaint, an extortion case has been registered against the accused at Trombay Police Station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Widow Moves Bombay HC, Seeks Independent Probe Into Ex-MLA’s Killing

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Widow Moves Bombay HC, Seeks Independent Probe Into Ex-MLA’s Killing

BMC To Acquire 346 Hectares For Mumbai Coastal Road North, Madh–Versova Bridge And Key Western...

BMC To Acquire 346 Hectares For Mumbai Coastal Road North, Madh–Versova Bridge And Key Western...

Bombay HC Rules Cooperative Court Can Hear Redevelopment Dispute Initiated By Administrator Without...

Bombay HC Rules Cooperative Court Can Hear Redevelopment Dispute Initiated By Administrator Without...

Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Govt’s Reply On Delimitation, Reservation Pleas; Says Election...

Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Govt’s Reply On Delimitation, Reservation Pleas; Says Election...

Mumbai News: BMC Postpones Property Auction After Recovering ₹25 Crore From Defaulters; To Prepare...

Mumbai News: BMC Postpones Property Auction After Recovering ₹25 Crore From Defaulters; To Prepare...