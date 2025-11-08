Mumbai Crime: Chembur Jeweller Receives Death Threat, Accused Demands ₹50 Lakh Extortion For Land Development Deal

Trombay Police register FIR after a Chembur jeweller alleged receiving death threats and a ₹50 lakh extortion demand over a property development dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at Trombay Police Station after a jeweller from Chembur alleged that he was threatened and asked to pay ₹50 lakh as extortion money.

Accused Identified As Akbar Hussain Alias Raju Batla

According to the police, 69-year-old Complainant, who runs a jewellery shop near Chembur Station, stated that allegedly accused Akbar Hussain alias Raju Batla threatened him in connection with the development of a property located at CTS Nos. 191 to 197, Pundalik House, Paylipada, Trombay.

Threats Issued Over Property Rights, FIR Registered

The accused allegedly warned the complainant not to hand over the land to anyone else and demanded ₹50 lakh to allow the development work. He also threatened to kill Complainant if the amount was not paid. Following the complaint, an extortion case has been registered against the accused at Trombay Police Station.

