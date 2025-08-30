Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | Video

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, today as part of his two-day tour to participate in the Ganeshotsav festivities. Shah was accompanied by his family during the visit.

Shah is expected to visit other popular Ganesh Mandals in the Bandra and Andheri areas during his stay.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his son ICC chairman Jay Shah and the rest of the family, has the darshan of Lord Ganesh at Lalbaugcha Raja and offers prayers here. pic.twitter.com/3uawryruPB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

The visit comes at a time of heightened political activity in Maharashtra. During his trip, Shah is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the ongoing Maratha protests, the current political scenario in the state and the BJP’s strategy for the upcoming local body elections. He may also hold discussions with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The Ganeshotsav, celebrated with grandeur across Mumbai, attracts thousands of devotees daily. Shah’s engagement at Lalbaugcha Raja is expected to strengthen the party’s connect with voters and reinforce its presence during the ongoing festival season.

Authorities have ensured tight security around the pandals during the minister’s visit, with measures in place to manage the crowds and maintain public order.

Shah’s two-day visit underscores the importance of Ganeshotsav as both a cultural celebration and a platform for political engagement in Mumbai, with several high-profile meetings planned alongside festive activities.