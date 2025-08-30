 Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | Video

Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | Video

Amit Shah is expected to visit other popular Ganesh Mandals in the Bandra and Andheri areas during his stay.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, today as part of his two-day tour to participate in the Ganeshotsav festivities. Shah was accompanied by his family during the visit.

Shah is expected to visit other popular Ganesh Mandals in the Bandra and Andheri areas during his stay.

The visit comes at a time of heightened political activity in Maharashtra. During his trip, Shah is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the ongoing Maratha protests, the current political scenario in the state and the BJP’s strategy for the upcoming local body elections. He may also hold discussions with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The Ganeshotsav, celebrated with grandeur across Mumbai, attracts thousands of devotees daily. Shah’s engagement at Lalbaugcha Raja is expected to strengthen the party’s connect with voters and reinforce its presence during the ongoing festival season.

FPJ Shorts
WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools
WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools
How Pakistan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd
How Pakistan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Announces India’s Warships Will Be Built Domestically, Boosting Aatmanirbhar Bharat And Strategic Autonomy
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Announces India’s Warships Will Be Built Domestically, Boosting Aatmanirbhar Bharat And Strategic Autonomy
Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | Video
Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | Video
Read Also
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Brahmaputra Wing Of Raj Bhavan In Guwahati
article-image

Authorities have ensured tight security around the pandals during the minister’s visit, with measures in place to manage the crowds and maintain public order.

Shah’s two-day visit underscores the importance of Ganeshotsav as both a cultural celebration and a platform for political engagement in Mumbai, with several high-profile meetings planned alongside festive activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | Video

Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | Video

Maratha Quota Stir: From Mumbai Going Standstill To Manoj Jarange's Bold Statements; 10 Key...

Maratha Quota Stir: From Mumbai Going Standstill To Manoj Jarange's Bold Statements; 10 Key...

Maratha Quota Stir: 'We Only Want Reservation, Not Politics,' Says Activist Manoj Jarange Patil

Maratha Quota Stir: 'We Only Want Reservation, Not Politics,' Says Activist Manoj Jarange Patil

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Assures Efforts To Resolve Maratha Quota Issue As Manoj Jarange...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Assures Efforts To Resolve Maratha Quota Issue As Manoj Jarange...

Mumbai: Assaulted 24-Year-Old Ola Driver Left Immobile, Still Struggles To Live Normal Life

Mumbai: Assaulted 24-Year-Old Ola Driver Left Immobile, Still Struggles To Live Normal Life