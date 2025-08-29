Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Brahmaputra Wing Of Raj Bhavan In Guwahati

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the newly constructed Brahmaputra Wing of the Raj Bhavan at Kharghuli in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other dignitaries. He also inaugurated, through virtual mode, the National Cyber Crime Forensic Laboratory’s Investigation Centre at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon; residential quarters at the Border Security Force headquarters in Guwahati; barracks for 360 personnel of the 33rd Battalion of the ITBP at Sonapur; an officers’ mess; and a 10-bed hospital.

In addition, he virtually laid the foundation stone for administrative and residential facilities at the Inspector General Headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Srikona, the Mine Unit of the Assam Rifles in Silchar, and the Regional Headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Jorhat. The Home Minister, accompanied by the Chief Minister also visited a temple, performed a cow worship ritual, and participated in a tree-planting activity at the Brahmaputra Wing premises of the Raj Bhavan.

Shah, echoing the sentiment, said, “Inaugurating the Brahmaputra Wing of the Raj Bhawan is a proud moment. I am confident this Raj Bhawan will rank among the most beautiful in the country. I extend my best wishes to the Governor for the new facility.”

“Cybersecurity is a crucial pillar of Digital India. To strengthen efforts against cyber fraud, the first National Cyber Forensic Laboratory was established in 2019 in Delhi. The second NCFL has now been set up in Assam, making it a hub for advanced digital investigations in the Northeast,” Shah said during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sarma reviewed the history of the Raj Bhavan in Assam. He noted that in earlier years the Governor of Assam also served as Governor of the other North Eastern states, and the Raj Bhavan in Meghalaya functioned for the entire region. In 1980, the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati was formally established, inaugurated by the then Governor L.P. Singh on 19 October of that year. For several years it operated only as a camp office, becoming a full-fledged Raj Bhavan from 1989 onwards when Assam received a separate Governor.

He observed that despite some additions to the premises, no major changes had been introduced in recent years, and the facilities were inadequate for the Governor’s official functions.

The Chief Minister further stated that the foundation stone of the Brahmaputra Wing was laid on 5 January 2023. Former Governors Jagdish Mukhi and Gulab Chand Kataria had offered many important suggestions during its construction, and under the vision of the present Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the building has now been completed.

The new wing, built over an area of approximately 3,340 square metres and overlooking the Brahmaputra, has considerably enhanced the appearance of the Raj Bhavan. This marks the first stage of its reconstruction; subsequent works would include a new Darbar Hall and other additions to establish a complete administrative complex. He said that the new facilities would enable the Governor to discharge his responsibilities more effectively.

Regarding the National Cyber Crime Forensic Laboratory’s Investigation Centre, Dr. Sarma said that it has been developed with Central Government support and will strengthen the Academy’s scope. On the Union Home Minister’s recommendation, the Academy has been reconstituted as a National Police Academy, which has already conducted training for the Manipur Police and Goa Police.

It continues to receive requests for training from other states. He expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for several important projects, including the Brahmaputra Wing of the Raj Bhavan and the National Cyber Crime Forensic Laboratory’s Investigation Centre.

The ceremony was also attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal; Governor of Punjab and former Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria; former Governors of Assam Banwarilal Purohit and Jagdish Mukhi; Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass; Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, among several dignitaries.