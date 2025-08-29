'Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise': Amit Shah On Abuses Targeting PM Modi's Late Mother At Darbhanga Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses 'NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan' in Guwahati, Assam |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condemned the abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during an INDIA bloc event in Bihar.

Responding to the incident, Shah said, "I want to urge Rahul Gandhi that if he has even a little bit of shame left, he must apologise to Modi ji, to his late mother, and to the people of this country. May God give wisdom to everyone."

Speaking at 'NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan' in Assam's Guwahati, he said, "Congress leaders have committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory words against PM Modi's mother during their Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra. I condemn it. Every Congress leader has spoken derogatory words against PM Modi."

Stepping up the attack against the Congress, Shah alleged the grand old party was spreading a "culture of hatred" in politics. "The more the Congress abuses, the more BJP wins," he stated. Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that he was misleading people in Bihar and called his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' a 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, "Truth and non-violence prevail, untruth and violence cannot stand before them. Beat and break, as much as you want to beat and break, we will continue to protect the truth and the constitution. Satyameva Jayate."

The controversy erupted after an expletive was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother by some Congress workers during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in the poll-bound state of Bihar. Angered by this, BJP filed an FIR in Patna and demanded an apology from the Congress MP.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Congress workers using derogatory language against PM Modi from the dais, behind which a poster featuring Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav can be seen.

According to reports, it was the same point in Darbhanga from where Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

The remarks were met with condemnation from ruling parties. Bihar Chief Minister, in a post on X, wrote:

"The use of indecent language against PM Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely unbecoming, and I condemn it," wrote the CM in a post on X on Friday.