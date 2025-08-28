 BJP Files FIR Over Viral Video Of Abuses Targeting PM Modi’s Late Mother During Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar Yatra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Files FIR Over Viral Video Of Abuses Targeting PM Modi’s Late Mother During Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar Yatra

BJP Files FIR Over Viral Video Of Abuses Targeting PM Modi’s Late Mother During Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar Yatra

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari questioned the authenticity of the viral clip and called for an impartial probe. He argued that the BJP had repeatedly violated civility in political discourse and said the INDIA bloc should not be blamed without evidence.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
BJP Files FIR Over Viral Video of Abuses Targeting PM Modi’s Late Mother During Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar Yatra | X

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, August 28, lodged a police complaint alleging that abusive remarks were directed at the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

The party said the incident, which came to light through an unverified viral video from Darbhanga, reflected the “hooliganism” of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters.

Have a look at the video here:

BJP Files Complaint

A BJP delegation filed the complaint at Kotwali police station in Patna, demanding strict action. Deputy Chief Minister and former state BJP president Samrat Choudhary described the behaviour as “characteristic of the RJD’s hooliganism”, accusing the Congress of tolerating “rowdy behaviour in its blind quest for power”. BJP’s Darbhanga district unit chief, Aditya Narayan Jha ‘Manna’, said effigies of Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had been burnt in protest. He added that more evidence was being collected for further complaints.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also condemned the incident and demanded apologies from both Gandhi and Yadav. “The law must take its own course against those who had abused the PM’s late mother,” Choudhary told reporters, asserting that voters would hold the opposition bloc accountable in the upcoming assembly elections. Home Minister Amit Shah also condemned the incident.

Opposition’s Response

Congress and RJD leaders dismissed the BJP’s charges, calling them politically motivated. State Congress spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari said the ruling party itself was known for abusive language and claimed anger against the NDA government had been visible during the yatra. “Still, we stop the people from doing so and explain to them that such behaviour is the BJP’s wont, not that of the Congress,” he said.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari questioned the authenticity of the viral clip and called for an impartial probe. He argued that the BJP had repeatedly violated civility in political discourse and said the INDIA bloc should not be blamed without evidence.

However, the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

FPJ Shorts
MHADA Lottery 2025: Konkan Board Extends Deadline For 5,285 Flats And 77 Plots In Thane, Vasai Until September 12
MHADA Lottery 2025: Konkan Board Extends Deadline For 5,285 Flats And 77 Plots In Thane, Vasai Until September 12
Maratha Quota Stir: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s Hunger Strike To Begin At Azad Maidan; Heavy Police Deployment In Mumbai
Maratha Quota Stir: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s Hunger Strike To Begin At Azad Maidan; Heavy Police Deployment In Mumbai
BJP To Mark PM Modi’s Birthday With ‘Seva Pakhwada’ In Uttar Pradesh From September 17 To October 2
BJP To Mark PM Modi’s Birthday With ‘Seva Pakhwada’ In Uttar Pradesh From September 17 To October 2
ABVP Unveils List Of Probable Candidates For DUSU Elections 2025
ABVP Unveils List Of Probable Candidates For DUSU Elections 2025

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP To Mark PM Modi’s Birthday With ‘Seva Pakhwada’ In Uttar Pradesh From September 17 To...

BJP To Mark PM Modi’s Birthday With ‘Seva Pakhwada’ In Uttar Pradesh From September 17 To...

UP Govt To Run ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Special Campaign From September 1

UP Govt To Run ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Special Campaign From September 1

BJP Files FIR Over Viral Video Of Abuses Targeting PM Modi’s Late Mother During Rahul Gandhi’s...

BJP Files FIR Over Viral Video Of Abuses Targeting PM Modi’s Late Mother During Rahul Gandhi’s...

Western Railway Announces Festive Special Trains Between Udhna–Malda Town And Vadodara–Kolkata...

Western Railway Announces Festive Special Trains Between Udhna–Malda Town And Vadodara–Kolkata...

Hindu Population Came Down To 15% In Sambhal: Violence Report Submitted To CM Yogi Adityanath

Hindu Population Came Down To 15% In Sambhal: Violence Report Submitted To CM Yogi Adityanath