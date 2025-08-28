BJP Files FIR Over Viral Video of Abuses Targeting PM Modi’s Late Mother During Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar Yatra | X

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, August 28, lodged a police complaint alleging that abusive remarks were directed at the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.



The party said the incident, which came to light through an unverified viral video from Darbhanga, reflected the “hooliganism” of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters.



Have a look at the video here:

Shame on Rahul Gandhi & Tejashwi Yadav for abusing PM Modi & his mother who is no more,at this rally in Darbhanga..this is abuse at its worst



Disgusting + Disgraceful is what Congress + RJD have reduced themselves to..And then this lot has audacity to lecture on "sabhyata" ?? pic.twitter.com/N4zHPNMN6m — Sanju Verma (@Sanju_Verma_) August 28, 2025

BJP Files Complaint



A BJP delegation filed the complaint at Kotwali police station in Patna, demanding strict action. Deputy Chief Minister and former state BJP president Samrat Choudhary described the behaviour as “characteristic of the RJD’s hooliganism”, accusing the Congress of tolerating “rowdy behaviour in its blind quest for power”. BJP’s Darbhanga district unit chief, Aditya Narayan Jha ‘Manna’, said effigies of Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had been burnt in protest. He added that more evidence was being collected for further complaints.



Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also condemned the incident and demanded apologies from both Gandhi and Yadav. “The law must take its own course against those who had abused the PM’s late mother,” Choudhary told reporters, asserting that voters would hold the opposition bloc accountable in the upcoming assembly elections. Home Minister Amit Shah also condemned the incident.

Opposition’s Response



Congress and RJD leaders dismissed the BJP’s charges, calling them politically motivated. State Congress spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari said the ruling party itself was known for abusive language and claimed anger against the NDA government had been visible during the yatra. “Still, we stop the people from doing so and explain to them that such behaviour is the BJP’s wont, not that of the Congress,” he said.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari questioned the authenticity of the viral clip and called for an impartial probe. He argued that the BJP had repeatedly violated civility in political discourse and said the INDIA bloc should not be blamed without evidence.



However, the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.