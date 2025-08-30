 Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: CSMT Faces Heavy Traffic & Roadblocks Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai
The demonstration, now on its second day at Azad Maidan, has spilled over to the area surrounding the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), leading to heavy traffic congestion and challenging conditions for both protesters and commuters.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Mumbai: Maratha Morcha protest continued on Saturday, with thousands of activists taking to the streets of Mumbai. The demonstration, now on its second day at Azad Maidan, has spilled over to the area surrounding the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), leading to heavy traffic congestion and challenging conditions for both protesters and commuters.

Thousands of Marathas travelled from villages across Maharashtra to participate in the agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil. The gathering outside CSMT saw protesters block roads for over half an hour, prompting the deployment of Mumbai Police personnel along with additional forces including CISF and CRPF contingents to manage the situation.

Protesters faced significant hardships during the agitation. Many reported a lack of basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water, and had to bathe and arrange their own meals on the roadside as hotels and food stalls remained shut.

Heavy rainfall further worsened the situation at Azad Maidan, turning the ground into a muddy swamp. Hundreds were forced to sleep on pavements near CSMT and under nearby buildings in the Fort area. Vehicles parked on both sides of the road compounded the congestion, creating further difficulties for commuters and emergency services.

Several protesters expressed frustration, saying the Maratha community was being deliberately inconvenienced. Despite these conditions, the agitation continued with determination, highlighting the intensity of the community’s demand for reservation and the challenges faced in managing large-scale protests in Mumbai.

The Maratha Morcha is expected to continue in the coming days, with authorities maintaining a strong presence to ensure public safety and manage traffic disruptions.

