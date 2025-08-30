Ganeshotsav 2025: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds In Mumbai’s Western Suburbs

As Ganeshotsav 2025 celebrations continue across Mumbai, the city is gearing up for the upcoming idol immersion days with huge devotion and enthusiasm. To ease the pressure on natural water bodies and to promote eco-friendly practices, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created artificial ponds across the city, including several spread across the Western Suburbs.
These ponds will provide residents with safe and convenient options for visarjan while reducing environmental strain. Below is the complete ward-wise list of artificial ponds in the Western Suburbs, along with direct Google Maps links for easy navigation.
Bandra Reclamation, Opposite Rangsharda Auditorium — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Z1mkwM9MQfYhdY8y6
Patkar College Ground, Linking Road, Khar (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/MCsv45Yw26vhcdyL9
St. Theresa School Ground, Bandra (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/QH5s7EuXBtKZMyqG8
Rizvi College Ground, Bandra (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/fqkDEnxu5BfDgyBP6
National College Ground, Bandra (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5Se4p6nPhHjv7ZMn7
MIG Club Ground, Bandra (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/1RLwDfUwRbUt7iBBA
Nargis Dutt Road, Bandra (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/XFYr2yMWxLr1E2K98
St. Andrew’s School Ground, Bandra (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/v5Pw5XgA9n4DU3Qt8
Juhu Chowpatty — 3 Ponds — https://maps.app.goo.gl/UsxNRc6Gp7nZyXYp6
Cooper Hospital Ground, Juhu — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5QfJ6hHVUouTgVw37
Ismail Yusuf College Ground, Jogeshwari (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/q8VxD9NzP1U6WZ1p6
Andheri Sports Complex — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Xy2hF2qgLhBtMQH87
Lokhandwala Back Road, Andheri (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/ABeHTdKkMRwZ3htX6
Versova Beach — 2 Ponds — https://maps.app.goo.gl/hcDFwK4kcbHPxTgQ8
Oshiwara Mhada Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/X7kJ6GZry8WxU7jE7
Chakala Maidan, Andheri (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Z1zHTPByuShq2s2F9
Gundavli Talav, Andheri (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/hf9JxPMz12rGuoB87
Gundavli Municipal School Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/S8QmT9UzRbnEZcGf6
Sahar Police Colony Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/7pR6aNXYpH6vRbYF9
Vile Parle Talav — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Ap5WqDqPg9y5L8zq8
Vile Parle East Municipal School Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/XjyXdmBTF9eRjRrb8
Gundavli Hanuman Mandir Maidan — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/8qA3mtE4dcHZG7dW9
Vile Parle Police Colony Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/s7GGBnVnA7Rx7hW77
Irla Talav, Vile Parle (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/sgKJp61F3mqvFk3H9
Bhavan’s College Ground, Andheri (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/jXh7dUk6VvVzovFu9
D. N. Nagar Ground, Andheri (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/3m9k1RzVXfo9ws9P7
Juhu Koliwada Talav — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/DgHBZrG46r4FJxMu7
Gilbert Hill, Andheri (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/qpAexJULf12nVuRJ8
Andheri West Mhada Colony — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Ft73povFGJdVd4a29
Four Bungalows Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/xSrzGz4mnmGjBAnv5
Goregaon Sports Complex Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/kKe9pLk2RbcgM7hU8
Prabodhan Maidan, Goregaon (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/qWBP9vFqFGuTqL1s8
Aarey Bhaskar Ground, Goregaon (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5zF7cDhnLmkSGYw67
Pandurangwadi Talav, Goregaon (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/QndvKQsjKeovRjkK9
Siddharth Nagar Ground, Goregaon (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Lhx6Vj8E3p5R7oEq9
Topiwala Ground, Goregaon (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/2nRXTyeQx5ZK9eTY8
Oshiwara Talav, Goregaon (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/T4TqjXmDjSRt32Jd7
Malad Malvani Talav — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/3eXms8qKixF5z1Jc7
Liberty Garden, Malad (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5mVhxiV6mHqekvJN9
Evershine Nagar Ground, Malad (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/L4Rm9Z5jq7V8dDnQ6
Appa Pada Ground, Malad (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/qA6pTQ8CwpjsuLPq8
Somwari Bazar Talav, Malad (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Wq8BfM5tsZoH1k2H8
Marve Road Ground, Malad (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/gzT3hCtW6Rt6Y4nC9
Rani Sati Marg Ground, Malad (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/TiLJqV4qqwB3FRqT6
Poisar Talav — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/jf8ATkfyXG2vUVeP6
Thakur Village Ground, Kandivali (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDnhA8QpQwSGq3fq6
Mahavir Nagar Ground, Kandivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5D9pQPh3mhAXn3yG6
Dahanukar Wadi Ground, Kandivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/7YQ4SkgpuwL2u84f8
Irani Wadi Ground, Kandivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZkdcEfxkU9SxUhzA9
Charkop Talav, Kandivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/fuYwE3p5kM7yXoP49
Shankar Mandir Maidan, Kandivali (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/smsVt7SeGmFrVJb58
Borivali Police Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/M2wLwXbiEZmYHqR39
MHB Colony Ground, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/gUkn4KpUKrci3B5R8
Saibaba Nagar Talav, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/4xXpp6ufr1r1qg2v5
Gorai Talav, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/hddkpLxaMvZ7byx59
Shimpoli Ground, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/CbpQ1xZozMCUecHg9
Eksar Talav, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/xvZsR9dK72wJH3vL8
IC Colony Ground, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/uY4gjd9MqXh8q2H38
Dahisar Talav — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/9XcLtM4LTxGfHBmX6
Dahisar Police Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/yzoGq4x12MRY5aB56
Dahisar Check Naka Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Z2D36PUNuF8nXoP87
Rawalpada Ground, Dahisar (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/D7N3hZrQqbcZ4NJD8
Kandarpada Ground, Dahisar (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/sP4HZmY81mEYp6nx9
Ashokvan Ground, Dahisar (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/7PaMYmST6pXn2XKm9
Shailendra Nagar Ground, Dahisar (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/c7QaG3uxXZyA5XGJ9
With several visarjan days ahead, the BMC has appealed to Mumbaikars to use these artificial ponds instead of natural water bodies, ensuring celebrations remain safe, smooth and environmentally conscious.