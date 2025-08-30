Ganeshotsav 2025: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds In Mumbai’s Western Suburbs

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil & Salman Ansari

As Ganeshotsav 2025 celebrations continue across Mumbai, the city is gearing up for the upcoming idol immersion days with huge devotion and enthusiasm. To ease the pressure on natural water bodies and to promote eco-friendly practices, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created artificial ponds across the city, including several spread across the Western Suburbs.

These ponds will provide residents with safe and convenient options for visarjan while reducing environmental strain. Below is the complete ward-wise list of artificial ponds in the Western Suburbs, along with direct Google Maps links for easy navigation.

Bandra Reclamation, Opposite Rangsharda Auditorium — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Z1mkwM9MQfYhdY8y6

Patkar College Ground, Linking Road, Khar (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/MCsv45Yw26vhcdyL9

St. Theresa School Ground, Bandra (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/QH5s7EuXBtKZMyqG8

Rizvi College Ground, Bandra (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/fqkDEnxu5BfDgyBP6

National College Ground, Bandra (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5Se4p6nPhHjv7ZMn7

MIG Club Ground, Bandra (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/1RLwDfUwRbUt7iBBA

Nargis Dutt Road, Bandra (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/XFYr2yMWxLr1E2K98

St. Andrew’s School Ground, Bandra (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/v5Pw5XgA9n4DU3Qt8

Juhu Chowpatty — 3 Ponds — https://maps.app.goo.gl/UsxNRc6Gp7nZyXYp6

Cooper Hospital Ground, Juhu — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5QfJ6hHVUouTgVw37

Ismail Yusuf College Ground, Jogeshwari (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/q8VxD9NzP1U6WZ1p6

Andheri Sports Complex — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Xy2hF2qgLhBtMQH87

Lokhandwala Back Road, Andheri (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/ABeHTdKkMRwZ3htX6

Versova Beach — 2 Ponds — https://maps.app.goo.gl/hcDFwK4kcbHPxTgQ8

Oshiwara Mhada Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/X7kJ6GZry8WxU7jE7

Chakala Maidan, Andheri (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Z1zHTPByuShq2s2F9

Gundavli Talav, Andheri (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/hf9JxPMz12rGuoB87

Gundavli Municipal School Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/S8QmT9UzRbnEZcGf6

Sahar Police Colony Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/7pR6aNXYpH6vRbYF9

Vile Parle Talav — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Ap5WqDqPg9y5L8zq8

Vile Parle East Municipal School Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/XjyXdmBTF9eRjRrb8

Gundavli Hanuman Mandir Maidan — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/8qA3mtE4dcHZG7dW9

Vile Parle Police Colony Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/s7GGBnVnA7Rx7hW77

Irla Talav, Vile Parle (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/sgKJp61F3mqvFk3H9

Bhavan’s College Ground, Andheri (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/jXh7dUk6VvVzovFu9

D. N. Nagar Ground, Andheri (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/3m9k1RzVXfo9ws9P7

Juhu Koliwada Talav — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/DgHBZrG46r4FJxMu7

Gilbert Hill, Andheri (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/qpAexJULf12nVuRJ8

Andheri West Mhada Colony — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Ft73povFGJdVd4a29

Four Bungalows Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/xSrzGz4mnmGjBAnv5

Goregaon Sports Complex Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/kKe9pLk2RbcgM7hU8

Prabodhan Maidan, Goregaon (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/qWBP9vFqFGuTqL1s8

Aarey Bhaskar Ground, Goregaon (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5zF7cDhnLmkSGYw67

Pandurangwadi Talav, Goregaon (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/QndvKQsjKeovRjkK9

Siddharth Nagar Ground, Goregaon (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Lhx6Vj8E3p5R7oEq9

Topiwala Ground, Goregaon (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/2nRXTyeQx5ZK9eTY8

Oshiwara Talav, Goregaon (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/T4TqjXmDjSRt32Jd7

Malad Malvani Talav — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/3eXms8qKixF5z1Jc7

Liberty Garden, Malad (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5mVhxiV6mHqekvJN9

Evershine Nagar Ground, Malad (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/L4Rm9Z5jq7V8dDnQ6

Appa Pada Ground, Malad (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/qA6pTQ8CwpjsuLPq8

Somwari Bazar Talav, Malad (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Wq8BfM5tsZoH1k2H8

Marve Road Ground, Malad (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/gzT3hCtW6Rt6Y4nC9

Rani Sati Marg Ground, Malad (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/TiLJqV4qqwB3FRqT6

Poisar Talav — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/jf8ATkfyXG2vUVeP6

Thakur Village Ground, Kandivali (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDnhA8QpQwSGq3fq6

Mahavir Nagar Ground, Kandivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5D9pQPh3mhAXn3yG6

Dahanukar Wadi Ground, Kandivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/7YQ4SkgpuwL2u84f8

Irani Wadi Ground, Kandivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZkdcEfxkU9SxUhzA9

Charkop Talav, Kandivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/fuYwE3p5kM7yXoP49

Shankar Mandir Maidan, Kandivali (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/smsVt7SeGmFrVJb58

Borivali Police Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/M2wLwXbiEZmYHqR39

MHB Colony Ground, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/gUkn4KpUKrci3B5R8

Saibaba Nagar Talav, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/4xXpp6ufr1r1qg2v5

Gorai Talav, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/hddkpLxaMvZ7byx59

Shimpoli Ground, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/CbpQ1xZozMCUecHg9

Eksar Talav, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/xvZsR9dK72wJH3vL8

IC Colony Ground, Borivali (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/uY4gjd9MqXh8q2H38

Dahisar Talav — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/9XcLtM4LTxGfHBmX6

Dahisar Police Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/yzoGq4x12MRY5aB56

Dahisar Check Naka Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Z2D36PUNuF8nXoP87

Rawalpada Ground, Dahisar (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/D7N3hZrQqbcZ4NJD8

Kandarpada Ground, Dahisar (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/sP4HZmY81mEYp6nx9

Ashokvan Ground, Dahisar (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/7PaMYmST6pXn2XKm9

Shailendra Nagar Ground, Dahisar (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/c7QaG3uxXZyA5XGJ9

With several visarjan days ahead, the BMC has appealed to Mumbaikars to use these artificial ponds instead of natural water bodies, ensuring celebrations remain safe, smooth and environmentally conscious.